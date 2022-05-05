Watch: Michael Chandler reads out hilarious responses to his coffee tweet embracing "Motivational Chandler" memes

Michael Chandler is quite well-spoken but has built a reputation for being a motivational speaker. In the lead-up to his fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 268, MMA fans conferred the title of "Motivational Chandler" upon the UFC lightweight for his extraordinarily positive and optimistic outlook on life.

The former title challenger recently embraced this in all its glory in response to a UFC tweet asking how he would order a cup of coffee. Showing the true extent of his sense of humor, Chandler dubbed it "a drink of destiny" and said:

"To truly enjoy a cup of coffee you must know & appreciate where the beans come from & the struggles that came to pass for it to become yours. You must feel the journey of the bean. Many will say it's just water sifted through coffee grounds... but I call it a drink of destiny."

The No.5-ranked UFC lightweight has now taken it a step further. In a recent video uploaded by the promotion, 'Iron' Mike can be seen reading out some of the best responses to his coffee tweet.

From referencing his insatiable thirst for exercise to making fun of his iconic catchphrase "See you at the top," fans went all out, and Michael Chandler was all for it.

[ We asked YOU how @MikeChandlerMMA orders his coffee, and the man himself is here to read your answers #UFC274 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: ufc.ac/3vGdfe6 We asked YOU how @MikeChandlerMMA orders his coffee, and the man himself is here to read your answers ☕️[ #UFC274 | Saturday | Live on ESPN+ PPV: ufc.ac/3vGdfe6 ] https://t.co/jl8qOPajwO

Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson not at risk of being cut if they lose at UFC 274, per Dana White

Tony Ferguson still holds the record for the longest winning streak in UFC's lightweight division history at 12 and is tied with former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for the same. However, 'El Cucuy' has lost his last three fights and is 38-years-old.

Michael Chandler was a champion in Bellator MMA and made a splash in his UFC debut with a first-round knockout of Dan Hooker, but has since lost two fights on the trot. The 36-year-old is effectively 1-2 in the UFC so far. The two men are now slated to face each other in a three-round fight at UFC 274.

In a recent interview with John Morgan of The Underground, promotional president Dana White was asked whether either man could be facing contract termination should they lose at UFC 274. Dismissing the idea, White said:

"We are still talking about No.5 vs. No.7 in the nastiest division in the sport. So if you look at who they lost to, it's all the best in the world. These guys always bring it. They always come to fight. Nobody's fighting for their life in this one."

Watch the interview below:

