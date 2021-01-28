Watch: 'Nature Boy' Ric Flair hails Michael Chandler after UFC 257 promo

UFC lightweight Michael Chandler paid homage to WWE Hall-of-Famer Ric Flair during his post-fight octagon interview at UFC 259. Not only did the former Bellator champion cut a WWE-esque promo, but he mimicked the promo the 'Nature Boy' cut after winning his first WWE Championship at the 1992 Royal Rumble.

Ric Flair himself has taken notice of Michael Chandler's explosive promo and has reached out to congratulate the lightweight on his win. The two had a heartwarming conversation over a Zoom call and Michael Chandler was visibly elated at the opportunity to talk to Flair.

Michael Chandler made an explosive UFC debut, knocking out Dan Hooker after 2 minutes and 30 seconds of the first round. The lightweight cemented his place as one of the top names in the division at UFC 257.

Even though his performance spoke for itself, Michael Chandler made sure that everyone noticed his arrival on the UFC lightweight title scene by cutting an entertaining promo. He called out Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, as well as the retired lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, challenging everyone to fight him.

Michael Chandler has 22 wins and 5 losses in his professional MMA career. The majority of his wins have come via KO or TKO, including his last two wins before Dan Hooker.

After losing to Patricio Freire at Bellator 221, Chandler bounced back spectacularly with first-round knockouts of Sidney Outlaw and Benson Henderson before signing with the UFC.

After joining the company, Chandler served as a potential replacement for the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje fight at UFC 254. He weighed in at 155 pounds but did not need to step inside the Octagon.

The Ric Flair promo Michael Chandler took inspiration from

Several fans online noted how Michael Chandler took a line from Ric Flair's promo after the latter's WWF title win at the 1992 Royal Rumble.

"I'll tell you all this, this is the greatest moment of my professional life." - This is what Michael Chandler started his post-fight interview with, which closely resembles the Ric Flair promo in question.

"I'm gonna tell you all, with a tear in my eye, this is the greatest moment of my life," a young Ric Flair had said after becoming the last man standing at the Royal Rumble match. The Nature Boy eliminated Sid Justice to win the contest as well as the world title.

Watch the Ric Flair promo below.