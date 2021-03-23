Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov tells Luke Rockhold golf is 'for lazy people'

Khabib Nurmagomedov tried to convince his newest student, former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, to give up on playing golf.

Out of action since his defeat to Jan Blachowicz at UFC 239 in 2019, Rockhold recently announced Khabib would be his coach ahead of his return to the octagon.

In a video posted to his Instagram stories, Khabib films his pupil in a mini-golf camp while he advises Rockhold to stop playing the sport.

"Luke [Rockhold], this game is for lazy people, brother. Come on," Khabib said.

To which Rockhold replied:

"I'm a lazy guy."

Rockhold attempts to score in the sequence, meticulously aiming at the hole, but he misses the shot by inches, much to Khabib's disappointment.

Khabib and Luke Rockhold playing golf https://t.co/eyPW4tYJI6 via @YouTube — Flying Irishman (@GabiColman) March 23, 2021

The UFC and its president, Dana White, have finally made peace with the fact that Khabib's decision to retire from mixed martial arts is definitive. The promotion's boss made the retirement official with a tweet last week.

The Eagle leaves the sport that made him famous with a perfect record of 29-0 and a legitimate claim as the greatest of all time.

Advertisement

However, fans will still have the chance to follow Khabib's work outside of the octagon. Following in the footsteps of his father, the Dagestani grappler has started a career as an MMA coach.

Besides Rockhold, Khabib has a number of other fighters from Dagestan fighting under his command. Names such as Islam Makhachev and cousins Abubakar and Umar Nurmagomedov.

As for Rockhold, the American rose to glory in 2015 after defeating Chris Weidman to become the new UFC middleweight champion.

However, his reign would not last long as he dropped the belt in his very next fight when he faced UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping.

After a win against David Branch and a loss to Yoel Romero, Rockhold decided to move up a weight class and compete at light heavyweight, but the result was not positive.

It is unclear whether Khabib's new student will make his highly anticipated return to the UFC in his natural weight class or compete in the 205 lb division.

What does Luke Rockhold think of Khabib Nurmagomedov's coaching?

Advertisement

UFC 221 Perth Workouts

Speaking with TMZ Sport in a recent interview, Luke Rockhold explained what Khabib Nurmagomedov's final goal of being a coach is.

"He's assuming this coaching role now. He's like, 'You can't be the boss. I have to coach you.' He's going off on me, wanting to coach now. He wants to be a big part of my comeback. He's going for coach of the year. That's what he wants. He wants to be the next great thing and follow in his dad's footsteps. That's what his dad always did," Rockhold revealed.