What is the significance of Jorge Masvidal's neck tattoo?

Jorge Masvidal has been an integral part of the UFC roster for the last couple of years. Making his way to the top-tier of the higher echelon fighters, Masvidal recorded the fastest knockout in UFC history by sleeping Ben Askren with a vicious flying knee. But do you know the significance of the Miami native's tattoo?

Sticking true to his roots, Jorge Masvidal sports a neck tattoo that reads 'Gamebred', owing to his slick ring name and relentless style inside the Octagon. Having been in the UFC since his debut in 2013, Masvidal has amassed notable wins over the likes of Donald Cerrone, Darren Till, Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz.

Where did it all begin for Jorge Masvidal?

Born on November 2nd, 1984, Jorge Masvidal has been competing as a professional MMA fighter since 2003. After growing up with little to no means to fuel his goals, a young Masvidal found himself street fighting in Kimbo Slice's backyard.

The Cuban-American then fought his way up the ladder in street fights before signing with a number of popular promotions like Bellator, Strikeforce, and finally, the UFC.

After arriving at the UFC, Jorge Masvidal has had a mixed set of performances against some of the UFC's most impressive competitors. With no losses under his belt coming via stoppage, Masvidal is still considered one of the toughest nuts to crack in the UFC.

However, after suffering two back-to-back losses against Demian Maia and Stephen Thompson, Masvidal went on a two-year hiatus from the sport, only to return in fabulous fashion against middleweight Darren Till.

Following his victory over Till, Jorge Masvidal was booked to fight new UFC addition Ben Askren. Notwithstanding some of the slights made by Askren leading up to the fight, Jorge Masvidal looked ready to make a statement.

Leaping into a flying knee just moments after the opening bell, Masvidal accounted for a quick five-second finish against Ben Askren. The 36-year old then managed to overcome a tough Nate Diaz before his highly-anticipated title fight against welterweight champion - Kamaru Usman.

Going into the championship fight against Usman on just nine days' notice, Jorge Masvidal was taking a huge risk. With Usman's consistent clinch-game and foot-stomps, most of Masvidal's attacks were neutralized.

Scoring invaluable shots by picking his spots, Usman stuck to his gameplan, adding yet another title defense to his name. Now, nearly a year since the first fight between the two, the duo will run it back at UFC 261 on April 24th.

Catch Kamaru Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz speak about his fighter's upcoming rematch against Jorge Masvidal.

Ali Abdelaziz on why Masvidal is the right opponent for Usman: "Masvidal found a way to become a superstar, the man is a superstar... But also, Kamaru really, truly believes with Trevor Wittman, with the improvements they made, they feel they can go out there and put him away." pic.twitter.com/mOJv3GnsLZ — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 19, 2021

