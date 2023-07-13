"What kind of questions you ask me, lady?" - Nina-Marie Daniele puts Don Frye on the spot asking about 'kids he doesn't know of'

Don Frye, an iconic figure in the UFC, stands resolutely among a select group of MMA fighters who identify as stalwart adherents of old-school masculinity. This is characterized by an unswerving commitment to their social and political views and a distinct way of life.

However, their steadfast devotion to these principles may now be deemed incongruous with the prevailing mentality of the contemporary generation. Meanwhile, there remains a faction that finds their unwavering commitment appealing, labeling it as a much-needed breath of fresh air.

In today's MMA landscape, Sean Strickland seemingly embodies the same principles as Frye, which many have found controversial, but some view as rather refreshing.

MMA Mania @mmamania Sean Strickland: “We need to take women out of the work force”



Oscar Willis: “Have you thought about going to therapy?” Sean Strickland: “We need to take women out of the work force”Oscar Willis: “Have you thought about going to therapy?” https://t.co/xnOfkIADfx

MMA content creator, Nina-Marie Daniele, who has stirred controversy with her viral interview with Strickland, recently had the opportunity to interview Don Frye during International Fight Week. The Playboy magazine model has encountered significant backlash due to her overtly sexual questions and fans have noticed that her style of interviewing has made some fighters uncomfortable, leading to awkward moments.

During the interview, Nina-Marie Daniele raised the possibility of a familial connection between Don Frye and Sean Strickland, prompting her to inquire about any potential unknown offspring that Frye may have. This humorously off-color question sparked a response from Frye, who promptly remarked:

"What kind of questions you ask me, lady? How would I know if I have them if I don't know them?"

Check out the video below:

UFC icon Don Frye weighs in on the Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul boxing clash

The highly anticipated boxing clash between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul is just weeks away, and UFC legend Don Frye has joined the chorus of supporters throwing their weight behind the former UFC star. Frye not only endorsed Diaz's boxing skills but also likened him to a "caveman" akin to himself.

In a recent interview with Inside Fighting, Frye expanded on Diaz's chances against Paul, highlighting that the Stockton native's exceptional conditioning and wealth of experience will be an important factor in the electrifying clash. Frye stated:

"Nate is going to whoop him, I mean Nate has got the condition, you can’t help it. He has got the technique and knowledge, there is no scaring him."

Catch Frye's comments below:

Leading up to the bout, several boxing pundits have raised questions about Diaz's boxing skills. While Jake Paul views the bout as a perfect setup for a potential blockbuster clash against Conor McGregor, Diaz will look forward to spoiling 'The Problem Child's plans and establishing a name for himself in the boxing realm.

Poll : 0 votes