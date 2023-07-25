"What time should I pick you up for our date?" - Tracy Cortez delights fans with replies as comment sections continues to hit on her post-breakup

UFC's rising star Tracy Cortez has opened up about her life after parting ways with her former partner, Brian Ortega. Meanwhile, despite the fresh breakup, she continuously receives advances from fans trying to hit on her.

Tracy Cortez's relationship with Ortega appeared to be going strong, supporting each other in their respective UFC endeavors. However, rumors of a breakup surfaced when all traces of each other vanished from their social media accounts.

Nevertheless, she also has been facing personal challenges, undergoing hand surgery and battling mental health issues, as evident from her recent Instagram post. Despite the tough times, Cortez remains optimistic, believing life's hardships are part of a greater plan.

Tracy Cortez embracing her authentic self has truly captivated fans. She recently delighted her followers with a chic image showcasing her highly endorsed fashion sense. In the photo, she looked stunning, wearing blue overall denim paired with elegant white heels, a stylish twisted front top, a casual headband, and trendy glasses, all topped off with a fashionable crossbody bag.

Fans quickly reacted to the post, with one fan hitting back at people who questioned her attractiveness. Cortez replied:

"I think it’s cause I never do my hair lolol. I can care less what people got to say bout me lol. I love me."

Another fan praised Tracy Cortez, complimenting her as a Mexican beauty, and sent their blessings, encouraging her to keep working hard to prepare for the next fight. Cortez replied [translated]:

"Thank you so much. God bless you anyway!"

[via: @cortezmma on Instagram]

Yet another fan flirtatiously asked:

"What time should I pick you up for our date?"

Check out some of the best reactions below:

[via: @cortezmma on Instagram]

Who is Tracy Cortez fighting next?

The UFC's upcoming card set for Mexican Independence Day is taking shape, and one of the notable matchups will be between flyweight contenders Tracy Cortez and Jasmine Jasudavicius.

Scheduled to take place in Las Vegas on September 16, the fight card is set to be headlined by a women's flyweight title rematch between champion Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.

Tracy Cortez joined the UFC in 2019 and has remained unbeaten since her professional debut. After competing as a bantamweight, she moved down to the flyweight division and secured two consecutive decision victories. Her most recent win against Melissa Gatto at UFC 274 earned her the No.14 spot in the UFC's flyweight rankings.

On the other hand, Jasmine Jasudavicius made her UFC debut just last year. Though she started with a win against Kay Hansen, she faced a setback in her next bout with a decision loss to Natalia Silva. However, she quickly rebounded with back-to-back wins over Gabriella Fernandes and Miranda Maverick earlier this year.