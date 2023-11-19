Where is Myktybek Orolbai from? A look at the 12-1 fighter's nationality, ethnicity, MMA record, and past life as he shines in UFC debut

UFC Vegas 82 marked the UFC debut of Myktybek Orolbai, a rising prospect hailing from Kyrgyzstan. Orolbai was born on February 10, 1998.

Standing at 5'10" and weighing 170 lbs, he joined the UFC's welterweight division with an impressive record of 11 wins and 1 loss. Myktybek Orolbai is a staunch follower of Islam and reached out to UFC CEO Dana White in October for the coveted UFC contract.

Orolbai has been associated with Uluu Kyrgyz, a team from Osh, Kyrgyzstan, and currently trains with former UFC fighter Urijah Faber's Team Alpha Male. His diverse skill set is evident through his record, boasting a substantial 50% knockout rate, a 42% submission rate, and an 8% decision rate.

Notably, Orolbai's recent victory came at UFC Vegas 82, where he secured a submission win against Uros Medic, marking a triumphant debut inside the UFC octagon.

Following the conclusion of his UFC Vegas 82 bout, he was also seen wearing the national headdress of Kyrgyzstan known as the 'kalpak.' The kalpak is a traditional Kyrgyz hat with a distinctive pointed crown that symbolizes the peaks of the Tien Shan Mountains that are prevalent in the region. It is typically made from felt and is often white or light in color.

At just 25 years old, Orolbai has been making strides as a mixed martial artist, particularly during his dominant run in the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA), where he went 11-1. The Kyrgyzstani fighter's distinctive wrestling style has earned him praise, demonstrated by four submission victories in his professional career. His striking prowess was showcased in his last knockout victory over Hayward Charles at LFA 170.

In a historic moment for Kyrgyzstan, Orolbai became the first fighter from the country to compete in the UFC (Valentina Shevchenko and Antonina Shevchenko have dual citizenship).

Myktybek Orolbai UFC Vegas 82 victory

In an impressive UFC Vegas 82, Myktybek Orolbai delivered a remarkable performance against Uros Medic, securing a neck crack submission at 4:12 of Round 2.

His victory marked a triumphant addition to the welterweight division despite taking the fight on just four days' notice. Representing Team Alpha Male, Orolbai strategically utilized dominant wrestling to wear down Medic before executing a decisive submission.

Expressing his emotions post the victory, Orolbai revealed plans for a future at lightweight, emphasizing that this was just the beginning and promising fans an exciting display of his well-rounded skills in upcoming bouts.

