Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, February 10, 2023? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

The UFC is headed back to the Apex for the next Fight Night card. Brace yourselves for a night of epic battles as we look at the exciting fighters gracing the UFC card tonight.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer (also known as UFC Vegas 86 and UFC Fight Night 236) will take place on Saturday, February 10 (U.S. time).

The UFC Fight Night card will be headlined by a middleweight clash between the No.11-ranked Jack Hermansson and rising prospect Joe Pyfer.

Watch the UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer promo below:

Taking the co-headliner slot at UFC Vegas 86 will be a featherweight showdown between the No.13-ranked Dan Ige and Andre Fili.

Here's a look at all the primary and preliminary card fighters competing on the UFC card tonight.

UFC card tonight: Hermansson vs. Pyfer - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer (middleweight)

Dan Ige vs. Andre Fili (featherweight)

Robert Bryczek vs. Ihor Potieria (middleweight)

Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)

Michael Johnson vs. Darrius Flowers (lightweight)

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan (middleweight)

Jack Hermansson (23-8)

Jack Hermansson has alternated losses and wins in his last five bouts and is coming off a TKO loss at the hands of Roman Dolidze in December 2022. The Swedish fighter will look to get back on track when he returns to the octagon on the UFC card tonight.

Joe Pyfer (12-2)

Joe Pyfer is riding a five-fight win streak into this bout with all of those wins coming via stoppage inside two rounds. The Pennsylvanian most recently dispatched Abdul Razak Alhassan via technical submission last October and will look to burst into the 185-pound rankings with another statement performance.

Dan Ige (17-7)

Dan Ige will hope to get back into the win column after getting outpointed by Bryce Mitchell last time out in September. '50K' is currently 2-4 in his last six trips to the octagon.

Andre Fili (23-10-1NC)

Andre Fili is 2-2 in his last four bouts and is fresh off a first-round TKO win over Lucas Almeida in December. The Californian will look to carry that momentum into his upcoming fight this Saturday as he aims for a second consecutive victory.

Robert Bryczek (17-5)

Robert Bryczek will make his octagon debut this Saturday on the back of five consecutive first-round finishes. Last July, the Polish fighter's latest win came over Samuel Kristofic at Oktagon MMA - Oktagon 45: Special.

Ihor Potieria (19-5)

Ihor Potieria finds himself 1-3 under the UFC banner after going unbeaten in 15 straight fights. The Ukrainian is fresh off back-to-back TKO losses with his latest defeat coming against Rodolfo Bellato in December.

Brad Tavares (20-8)

Brad Tavares has lacked consistency in recent years, going 3-4 in his last seven outings. The Hawaiian is coming off a unanimous decision win over Chris Weidman in August and will look to put together a win streak with a win on the UFC card tonight.

Gregory Rodrigues (14-5)

After suffering a vicious knockout loss against Brunno Ferreira last year, Gregory Rodrigues rebounded with a first-round KO of his own when he dispatched Denis Tiuliulin in August. 'Robocop' will look to continue his momentum when he faces Traves on Saturday.

Michael Johnson (21-19)

Michael Johnson hasn't found much success in the octagon lately, going 2-6 in his last eight fights. 'The Menace' was most recently knocked out by Diego Ferreira last May.

Darrius Flowers (12-6-1D)

Darrius Flowers scored an impressive first-round TKO win over Amiran Gogoladze at Dana White's Contender Series 2022: Week 5. However, the Iowa native was submitted by Jake Matthews in his promotional debut at UFC 291 last year. Flowers will be determined to get his hand raised when he returns to the octagon on the UFC card tonight.

Rodolfo Vieira (9-2)

Rodolfo Vieira has alternated wins and losses in his last four outings. In his latest trip to the octagon, the Brazilian picked up a second-round submission win over Cody Brundage.

Armen Petrosyan (9-2)

Armen Petrosyan is coming off back-to-back decision wins, with his latest triumph coming over Christian Leroy Duncan last June. The Armenian is currently 3-1 under the promotional banner.

UFC card tonight: Hermansson vs. Pyfer - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Trevin Giles vs. Carlos Prates (welterweight)

Damir Hadzovic vs. Bolaji Oki (lightweight)

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Bruna Brasil (women's strawweight)

Devin Clark vs. Marcin Prachnio (light heavyweight)

Max Griffin vs. Jeremiah Wells (welterweight)

Zac Pauga vs. Bogdan Guskov (light heavyweight)

Hyder Amil vs. Fernia Garcia (featherweight)

Daniel Marcos vs. Aoriqileng (bantamweight)

Trevin Giles (16-5)

Trevin Giles has gone 2-3 in his last five fights and is fresh off a submission loss to Gabriel Bonfim in July. The Texan will look to get back into the win column when he faces a streaking opponent on the UFC card tonight.

Carlos Prates (17-6)

Carlos Prates will make his octagon debut at UFC Fight Night this Saturday on the back of a seven-fight win streak. The Brazilian's last six wins came via finish with his latest triumph coming over Mitch Ramirez via TKO at DWCS in August.

Damir Hadzovic (14-7)

Damir Hadzovic was outpointed by Marc Diakiese last time out in July 2022. 'The Bosnian Bomber' is 1-3 in his last four trips to the octagon.

Bolaji Oki (8-1)

Bolaji Oki is riding an eight-fight win streak into his UFC debut this weekend. 'The Zulu Warrior' scored a stunning first-round TKO win over Dylan Salvador last time out at DWCS in August.

Loma Lookboonmee (8-3)

Loma Lookboonmee is riding a two-fight win streak into this bout. The Thailander is coming off a quick first-round win over Elise Reed at UFC 284.

Bruna Brasil (9-3-1D)

Bruna Brasil came up short in his UFC debut, suffering a TKO at the hands of Denise Gomes last April. However, the Brazilian bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Shauna Bannon in July.

Devin Clark (14-8)

Devin Clark is 2-4 in his last six outings. In his latest trip to the octagon, 'Brown Bear' suffered a technical submission loss at the hands of Kennedy Nzechukwu in May.

Marcin Prachnio (16-7)

Marcin Prachnio is coming off a submission loss to Vitor Petrino at UFC 290 in July. The Polish fighter has gone 3-5 under the promotional banner.

Max Griffin (19-10)

Max Griffin is 1-2 in his last three fights and is fresh off a unanimous decision loss to Michael Morales last July. The Californian will hope to get back into the win column when returns to the octagon on the UFC card tonight.

Jeremiah Wells (12-3-1D)

Jeremiah Wells had a six-fight win streak snapped in a technical submission defeat to Carlston Harris in August. Much like his opponent, the Pennsylvanian will be determined to get his hand raised at UFC Vegas 86 this weekend.

Zac Pauga (6-2)

Zac Pauga has gone 1-2 under the UFC banner since joining the promotional ranks in 2022. The Colorado native most recently dropped a unanimous decision to Modestas Bukauskas last July.

Bogdan Guskov (14-3)

Bogdan Guskov's UFC debut didn't go to plan, as he was submitted by Volkan Oezdemir in the first round. However, the Uzbekistani has looked impressive throughout his career and has a 100 percent finish rate in his wins.

Hyder Amil (8-0)

Hyder Amil will look to extend his record to a perfect 9-0 when makes his UFC debut this weekend. The Californian most recently stopped Emrah Sonmez at Dana White’s Contender Series in August.

Fernie Garcia (10-4)

Fernie Garcia desperately needs a win weekend after going 0-3 inside the octagon. The Texans' latest defeat came against Rinya Nakamura via a unanimous decision.

Daniel Marcos (15-0)

Daniel Marcos edged out a split decision win over Davey Grant last time out in July. 'Soncora' will hope to keep his undefeated record alive when he makes his third promotional appearance on the UFC card tonight.

Aoriqileng (25-11)

Aoriqileng scored a unanimous decision win over Johnny Munoz Jr. last October to rebound from his vicious knockout defeat to Aiemann Zahabi. With his recent victory, the Chinese fighter went 3-3 under the UFC banner.