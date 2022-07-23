Who's fighting in the UFC card tonight, July 23, 2022? – Know your main and prelim card fighters, records and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall will be the next Fight Night event from the MMA juggernaut. The card is set to go down this Saturday, July 23, at the O2 Arena in London, England.

At the top of the UFC London main card, No.6-ranked contender Tom Aspinall will face the most formidable challenge of his career when he takes on No.4-ranked Curtis Blaydes.

Watch Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall fight promo below:

The co-headliner of UFC London will see Jack Hermansson seek to rebound from his recent loss when he faces Chris Curtis, who is riding an impressive eight-fight win streak.

The main card of UFC London this Saturday will also feature a highly anticipated lightweight contest between Paddy Pimblett and Jordan Leavitt. While the main card will undoubtedly produce fireworks, the preliminary card for the Fight Night is also lined with intriguing matchups.

See all the main and prelim card fighters competing at UFC London: Blaydes vs. Aspinall below.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC London event:

Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall (heavyweight)

Jack Hermansson vs. Chris Curtis (middleweight)

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt (lightweight)

Nikita Krylov vs. Alexander Gustafsson (light heavyweight)

Molly McCann vs. Hannah Goldy (women's flyweight)

Paul Craig vs. Volkan Oezdemir (light heavyweight)

Curtis Blaydes (16-3)

Curtis Blaydes will enter UFC London with the momentum of a two-fight win streak. The 31-year-old most recently dispatched Chris Daukaus via second-round TKO in March. 'Razor' is now looking for his third straight win and seventh in his last eight bouts.

Tom Aspinall (12-2)

Tom Aspinall entered the division's upper echelons with a first-round submission finish of Alexander Volkov in March. The Brit is now riding an eight-fight win streak in the promotion. Each of those wins have come via stoppage inside two rounds.

Jack Hermansson (22-7)

Jack Hermansson has alternated losses and wins through his last five UFC outings. 'The Joker' most recently dropped a split decision to Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC Fight Night 200 in February.

Chris Curtis (29-8)

Chris Curtis is unbeaten in his three-fight UFC career, having defeated Rodolfo Vieira via unanimous decision last time out in June. 'The Action Man' is stepping in as a replacement for the injured Darren Till and will be seeking his ninth straight victory.

Paddy Pimblett (18-3)

Paddy Pimblett arrived in the organization last September to plenty of fanfare. The 27-year-old dispatched Luigi Vendramini with a first-round knockout, before scoring an impressive submission finish of Rodrigo Vargas in March. 'The Baddy' is now looking for his fifth consecutive first-round stoppage win.

Jordan Leavitt (10-1)

Jordan Leavitt suffered the only loss of his pro-MMA career in June 2021 against Claudio Puelles but rattled off two straight victories thereafter. 'The Monkey King' most recently outpointed Trey Ogden in April.

Nikita Krylov (27-9)

Nikita Krylov will enter the cage this Saturday hoping to end his two-fight skid. The Ukrainian was most recently submitted by Paul Craig in March after dropping a unanimous decision to Magomed Ankalaev in February 2021.

Alexander Gustafsson (18-7)

Alexander Gustafsson is returning to the octagon after spending two years away from the sport. The 35-year-old was finished in all of his last three bouts, with his most recent loss coming against Fabricio Werdum via first-round submission in July 2020. Much like his opponent, 'The Mauler' will be looking to get back on track when he enters the cage this Saturday.

Molly McCann (12-4)

Molly McCann is making her second straight promotional appearance in London after scoring a spectacular third-round knockout of Luana Carolina in March. The Liverpudlian picked up her second consecutive victory following back-to-back decision defeats.

Hannah Goldy (6-2)

After dropping a pair of decision losses, Hannah Goldy bounced back with a first-round submission finish of Emily Whitmire last September. It also marked her first win since joining the UFC ranks in late 2019.

Paul Craig (16-4)

Paul Craig is unbeaten in his last six fights (includes one draw), with his most recent victory coming over Nikita Krylov via first-round submission in March. 'Bearjew' has finished all of his last four opponents inside two rounds.

Volkan Oezdemir (17-6)

Volkan Oezdemir is coming off back-to-back defeats inside the octagon, most recently losing to Magomed Ankalaev via unanimous decision last October. 'No Time' is currently 2-5 in his last seven bouts.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the prelim card fights for this weekend's UFC London event:

Mason Jones vs. Ludovit Klein (lightweight)

Marc Diakiese vs. Damir Hadzovic (lightweight)

Nathaniel Wood vs. Charles Rosa (featherweight)

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Jonathon Pearce (featherweight)

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Charles Johnson (flyweight)

Mandy Bohm vs. Victoria Leonardo (women's flyweight)

Claudio Silva vs. Nicolas Dalby (welterweight)

Mason Jones (11-1)

Mason Jones is coming off a unanimous decision win over David Onama in October. 'The Dragon' suffered his sole career loss in his promotional debut in January 2021.

Ludovit Klein (18-4)

Ludovit Klein will be looking to pick up his second straight win at UFC London this Saturday after suffering back-to-back losses in 2021.

Marc Diakiese (15-5)

Fresh off a unanimous decision win over Viacheslav Borshchev in March, Marc Diakiese has had a roller-coaster of a career inside the UFC octagon. The 29-year-old has amassed a 6-5 record since making his promotional debut in late 2016.

Damir Hadzovic (14-6)

Damir Hadzovic will return to the cage after over a year of inactivity, hoping to score his second straight win. With his victory over Yancy Medeiros in June 2021, 'The Bosnian Bomber' ended his two-fight skid.

Nathaniel Wood (17-5)

Nathaniel Wood has been away from the octagon for a long time, having last competed in October 2020 in a losing effort against Casey Kenney. 'The Prospect' is 1-2 in his last three trips to the octagon.

Charles Rosa (14-7)

Charles Rosa hasn't found much success recently, going 2-5 in his last seven outings. 'Boston Strong' suffered a unanimous decision loss against T.J. Brown last time out in January.

Makwan Amirkhani (17-7)

Makwan Amirkhani rebounded from a three-fight skid with an impressive technical submission of Mike Grundy in March. 'Mr. Finland' will now look to carry that momentum into the weekend's card.

Jonathan Pearce (12-4)

Jonathan Pearce will head into the weekend's Fight Night on the back of a three-fight win streak with his latest victory coming over Christian Rodriguez via unanimous decision in February. The 30-year-old has a total of 10 finishes throughout his career.

Muhammad Mokaev (7-0)

Muhammad Mokaev lived up to the hype with an incredible first-round submission win over Cody Durden at the last UFC London event in March. The 21-year-old flyweight prospect will aim for another standout performance this Saturday as he takes on a streaking Johnson.

Charles Johnson (11-2)

Charles Johnson is another highly touted prospect making his promotional debut this weekend. 'InnerG' is riding a four-fight win streak, which includes two technical knockouts and a submission.

Mandy Bohm (7-1)

Mandy Bohm suffered her first career loss in her promotional debut against Ariane Lipski last September. 'Monster' will look to return to winning ways in her sophomore promotional appearance at UFC London on Saturday.

Victoria Leonardo (8-4)

A product of Dana White's Contender Series, Victoria Leonardo is yet to find any success under the promotional banner. Having suffered back-to-back technical knockouts in her two-fight promotional career, the 32-year-old will be desperately searching for a win this weekend.

Claudio Silva (14-3)

After scoring 14 straight wins, Claudio Silva now finds himself on a two-fight skid. The Brazilian most recently dropped a unanimous decision to Court McGee in May 2021.

Nicolas Dalby (19-4)

Nicolas Dalby went unbeaten in seven bouts (two no-contests) before suffering a unanimous decision loss to Tim Means in June 2021. After over a year of inactivity, 'Danish Dynamite' will aim to get back into the win column.

