Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, May 16, 2025? Know your UFC Vegas 106 main card fighters, records, and highlights

The UFC Vegas 106 fight card is teeming with action from top to bottom. Gilbert Burns looks to make his last stand as the old welterweight lion against the rising threat of the undefeated Michael Morales. Meanwhile, light heavyweight plays host to Rodolfo Bellato vs. Paul Craig.

However, there are plenty more fights than just the main event and co-headliner, so who are the fighters scheduled to compete this evening?

UFC card tonight: UFC Vegas 106 main card fighters

The main card fighters are as follows:

Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales

Light heavyweight: Rodolfo Bellato vs. Paul Craig

Lightweight: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Mairon Santos

Middleweight: Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

Featherweight: Julian Erosa vs. Melquizael Costa

Gilbert Burns (22-8)

A longtime UFC veteran, Gilbert Burns has found himself on a three-fight skid. And at 38 years old, the clock is ticking, which he is well aware of. Though as a former welterwight title challenger, he still hopes to fight for the title yet again, trusting in his elite grappling skills and heavy hands to see it through.

Michael Morales (17-0)

While he doesn't have the kind of public support that the likes of Ian Machado Garry and Shavkat Rakhmanov do, Michael Morales is a rising prospect in the welterweight division. He is undefeated, and coming off a stellar TKO of Neil Magny.

Rodolfo Bellato (12-2-1)

Rodolfo Bellato is not yet a household name in the UFC, but remains a bonafide finisher in every facet of the sport. In fact, he has only ever won via decision once in his entire career, though his four-fight win streak recently came to a controversial end in the form of a draw against Jimmy Crute.

Paul Craig (17-9-1)

Scotland's Paul Craig is a flawed but dangerous fighter, lacking in the standup department but possessing such a lethal ground game that it earned him wins over ex-light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill, and the division's current king, Magomed Ankalaev.

Sodiq Yusuff (13-4)

Sodiq Yusuff has been a part of the UFC roster since 2018. Unfortunately, he hasn't quite lived up to the hype, instead becoing a solid fighter, though one on a two-fight losing streak.

Mairon Santos (15-1)

A relative newcomer in the promotion, Mairon Santos is on a three-fight win streak, and determined to rack up victories as he climbs the featherweight rankings.

Dustin Stoltzfus (16-6)

Before signing with the UFC, Dustin Stoltzfus was on a tear. Unfortunately, things haven't exactly panned out for him in the promotion, where he is currently 3-5.

Nursulton Ruziboev (35-9-2) (2)

Nursulton Ruziboev is a brutal finisher, and seemed on course to become a problem. Unfortunately, a stunning loss to Joaquin Buckley slowed his momentum, though he recaptured some of it with a TKO over Eric McConico.

Julian Erosa (33-11)

A mainstay in the promotion since 2018, Julian Erosa is currently enjoying his third three-fight win streak in the UFC. This time, he hopes to make it four straight wins, which he hasn't done since his regional days.

Melquizael Costa (23-7)

One of Brazil's many exports to the promotion, Melquizael Costa is currently on his best run yet since being signed, riding the wave of three consecutive fights, two of which were submissions.

