Who won the UFC fight last night (September 2, 2023)?

UFC Paris Fight Night went down at the Accor Arena in Paris, on Saturday night, marking the promotion's second trip to the 'City of Light' in a year.

In the main event, Ciryl Gane showcased an outstanding striking display in front of an enthusiastic French audience and exhibited improved wrestling and takedown defense, ultimately securing a second-round TKO victory over Serghei Spivac.

In the co-main event, the former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas made her debut in the women's flyweight division against fan favorite Manon Fiorot. However, 'Thug' was outperformed by Fiorot in striking, resulting in a unanimous decision loss with judges' scores of 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28.

French fighter Benoît Saint-Denis went head-to-head with Thiago Moises in an exciting lightweight showdown. The match featured two rounds of intense action where both fighters inflicted considerable damage. However, Saint-Denis maintained relentless pressure, eventually securing a stoppage victory at 4:44 into the second round.

Light heavyweight veteran Volkan Oezdemir swiftly defeated Bogdan Guskov in less than one round. Despite absorbing some of Guskov's powerful punches, 'No Time' countered effectively and sealed the victory on the ground with a rear-naked choke in Round 1.

William Gomis secured his first UFC finish in a featherweight bout against Yanis Ghemmouri, but controversy surrounded the victory. After two rounds of technical striking, Gomis landed a body kick in the third round. Ghemmouri, in pain, believed it was a low blow, but the referee ruled it a legal strike. When Ghemmouri didn't continue fighting, the referee stopped the match, awarding Gomis a TKO win at 2:20 of Round 3.

Morgan Charriere's UFC debut lived up to expectations. The former Cage Warriors featherweight champion secured a remarkable knockout, taking less than a round to dismantle Manolo Zecchini with body kicks. The fight was stopped at 3:51 of the first round.

UFC Paris: Gane vs. Spivac full card results

Main card

Ciryl Gane def. Serghei Spivac via TKO (3:44 of Round 2)

Manon Fiorot def. Rose Namajunas via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Benoît Saint-Denis def. Thiago Moises via TKO (4:44 of Round 2)

Volkan Oezdemir def. Bogdan Guskov via submission (rear-naked choke) (3:46 of Round 1)

William Gomis def. Yanis Ghemmouri via TKO (referee stoppage) (2:20 of Round 3)

Morgan Charriere def. Manolo Zecchini via KO (3:51 of Round 1)

Preliminary Card

Taylor Laupilus def. Caolán Loughran via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Ange Loosa def. Rhys McKee via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Nora Cornolle def. Joselyne Edwards via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Farid Basharat def. Kleydson Rodrigues via submission (arm triangle choke) (4:15 of Round 1)

Jacqueline Cavalcanti def. Zarah Fairn via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)