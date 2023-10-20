Will Joe Rogan be present at UFC 294? Commentary team for Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski revealed

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is often regarded as one of the paramount figures who helped to elevate MMA into the global spectacle it is today.

Dana White has often credited Rogan's ability to break down various MMA techniques as a driving force that has made the sport of MMA and, in turn, the UFC more approachable for spectators.

However, Rogan has since taken a back seat from his commentating duties. These days, he barely works for the promotion unless it's a pay-per-view bout that takes place in the United States.

UFC 294, one of the biggest pay-per-view sporting events of the year, is scheduled to be held on Saturday, October 21, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, and the promotion's marquee commentator won't be calling fights on the card.

Instead, the trio of former two-division champion Daniel Cormier, former lightweight contender Paul Felder, and Jon Anik will take up the play-by-play duties at Abu Dhabi.

The lightweight title rematch between reigning champion Islam Makhachev and featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski will headline UFC 294.

DraftKings Sportsbook has pegged the champ vs. champ shown down in favor of the Dagestani. Per current odds, Makhachev is a -250 favorite over 'The Great' (+205 underdog).

The co-main event of the card pits former welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman against the highly touted undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev in fight that will decide the next no.1 contender at middleweight.

Joe Rogan believes Alexander Volkanovski beat Islam Makhachev

The first meeting between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev ended in a controversial unanimous decision win for the Dagestani. However, many in the MMA world felt 'The Great' did enough to get his hand raised, and it looks like Joe Rogan feels the same.

During #147th MMA Show of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast, the color commentator told Sean O'Malley why he thought the Australian deserved the judges' nod at UFC 284:

"I think you can make a real argument that he won that fight. I think he won the fight. In my mind, he won the fight. I think he did more damage; he imposed his skill set. "

He added:

"It's also insanely impressive that he goes from [1]45 [pounds] to fit a massive [1]55... At the end of the fight, he's on top, beating him up. He drops him, gets on top of him, and had massive moments throughout the fight."

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below (1:26):

Watch the full JRE podcast below: