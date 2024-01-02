"Yo boyfriend?" - Fan speculations spiral as Khamzat Chimaev posts New Year's photo with fellow fighter 

Khamzat Chimaev is perhaps one of the most enigmatic characters to emerge in the UFC roster in recent times. Driven by the motivation to prove his skills against the best fighters and the idea of becoming a champion one day, Chimaev has looked unstoppable in his UFC run, racking up seven victories in the process (13-0) overall.

Most recently, 'Borz' posted a picture on Instagram with Bilal Tipsaev, a featherweight contender who trains alongside Chimaev at the All Stars Training Center in Sweden.

However, the picture that Chimaev posted, with nothing but a ninja martial artist emoji as the caption puzzled fans. One fan said:

"Beautiful looking couple"

Another commented:

"Bro looks like a horror character."

Yet another fan remarked:

"Bud almost killed me through that phone."

As for Bilal Tipsaev, the 25-year-old competed last at the All Stars Fight Night 4, where he locked horns with Italo Julio Lima. Tipsaev won the fight by unanimous decision. He holds a professional MMA record of five wins and two losses.

Khamzat Chimaev, meanwhile, is targeting a fight against former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya next. He was last seen inside the octagon against Kamaru Usman, a competitive fight that he won by majority decision.

Israel Adesanya squashes rumors of UFC 300 clash with Khamzat Chimaev

There were speculations abound that Khamzat Chimaev is targetting a fight with former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya next at UFC 300. The rumors stemmed from 'Borz's Instagram post, in which he posted a picture of him attempting a rear-naked choke on Kamaru Usman, followed by a picture of Adesanya.

Despite the buzz generated by the post, Adesanya took to Instagram to address the speculations about a fight with Khamzat Chimaev through a screenshot of a conversation he had with his manager Tim Simpson. Adesanya wrote as follows:

"Lol where are they getting this bulls**t from?! Y'all believe anything. Gullible gobblers."

