You can never guess whose side Nate Diaz is on in Conor McGregor's heated beef with the Paul brothers: "You should've beat his a*s"

MMA legends Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have long shared a paradoxical bond of fierce animosity and respect. Incidentally, McGregor and Diaz have respectively been feuding with the Paul brothers (Logan Paul and Jake Paul). Diaz has now seemingly lent his support to one side, in the ongoing McGregor vs. Pauls feud, after the Irishman's run-in with the brothers.

McGregor is a former UFC two-division champion, who fought Diaz twice at welterweight in MMA in 2016. 'The Notorious' lost their first encounter via submission and avenged that defeat via majority decision in their rematch.

Diaz departed the UFC in late 2022 and has competed in a pair of boxing matches since. The Stocktonian made his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul in 2023 and lost via unanimous decision.

Conor McGregor has yet to fight either of the Paul brothers but has often traded barbs with them, particularly against Jake.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Conor McGregor and the Pauls attended Donald Trump's presidential inauguration this month. McGregor interacted with the two social media influencers-cum-boxers inside a bus carrying him and other public personalities.

McGregor was cordial with the brothers and their mother, Pam Stepnick. However, as seen in a video featuring the UFC icon and the brothers in a conversation outdoors, he criticized Logan for his supposed silence in hyping their (Conor and Logan's) rumored exhibition boxing match in India:

"It's all sweet here. Yeah. You kept your mouth shut. You did. I thought we were gonna get the fight going. You're very quiet."

Conor McGregor alluded to Jake Paul's past jibes that he (McGregor) is contractually controlled by the UFC and Dana White. McGregor indicated that Logan, who's a WWE superstar, is also contractually controlled by the WWE and UFC-WWE parent company, TKO:

"Well, you're giving it all this, 'Dana this, Dana that.' You're f**king controlled by the WWE as well, bro. Don't be giving it all this mega ..."

Logan then suggested that he didn't hear the last five seconds of McGregor's assertion. McGregor replied:

"I thought it was in the air for us. Bring him home for me."

Taking to X, Nate Diaz re-posted footage of McGregor lambasting Logan in Jake and others' presence. Diaz, who jibed at the trio over the Trump event, seemingly sided with McGregor:

"WTH goin on here U Guys all been talkin hella sh** u should've beat his a**. He would've f**ked u both up easy but you should've at least gave it a try after talkin all that sh** u lady's all [*cap emojis] ... Be about it don't talk about it #paulsisters vs #realfighter"

Expand Tweet

Potential next moves for Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz last outpointed fellow UFC great Jorge Masvidal in a boxing match in 2024. Diaz, whose last MMA fight came in 2022, hinted at a UFC comeback and a McGregor trilogy in 2024.

Conor McGregor hasn't competed in an MMA or any other professional combat sports contest since his leg injury in July 2021. Speaking to Logan and Jake during their aforementioned outdoor conversation, McGregor threatened to "slap the head off" them and KSI too.

Speaking to The Schmo, McGregor recently indicated that the UFC shut down his potential boxing match against Logan Paul but he's still interested in it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.