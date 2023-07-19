"You don't land awkwardly anymore" - Georges St-Pierre leaves fans impressed by perfecting his somersault game at the age of 42

Georges St-Pierre has left an indelible mark on the sport as one of the greatest mixed martial artists to step foot inside the UFC octagon. Even in his retirement, he is dedicated to maintaining an active lifestyle through a rigorous training regimen, setting an example for athletes worldwide.

The former UFC two-division champion famously integrated gymnastics into his strength & conditioning regimen, claiming that gymnasts are some of the most gifted athletes in the world. Georges St-Pierre initially resorted to unorthodox training methods including gymnastics and explosive training to maintain optimum performance inside the octagon.

Most recently, St-Pierre uploaded a video of himself from an outdoor training session, in which the 42-year-old could be seen doing front flips and backflips. He captioned the post:

"I still got it."

Several fans reacted to the video impressed by Georges St-Pierre's fitness and dedication toward challenging himself. One fan wrote:

"You fixed your backflips, you don't land awkwardly anymore."

Another fan wrote:

"Still got it and improved a lot. I still remember your awkward summersault after winning fights in UFC."

Yet another fan wrote:

"I have a massive amount of respect for you bc you treat fitness like a life long journey it didn't end when you retired!"

Georges St-Pierre weighs in on a potential grappling match against former rival Nick Diaz

Georges St-Pierre is expected to make his highly anticipated return to combat sports following a lengthy hiatus. MMA fans and pundits are eagerly awaiting the 42-year-old's return on the UFC Fight Pass Invitation grappling event in December.

Among the names suggested for the grappling showdown, none stands out more than Nick Diaz. The Canadian had faced Diaz during his illustrious tenure as the undisputed welterweight champion. Despite their previous encounter in the MMA realm at UFC 158, where St-Pierre executed a specific ground-and-pound strategy en route to a unanimous decision victory, the prospect of a grappling match against Diaz excites him.

Recognizing Diaz's prowess in jiu-jitsu and previewing the potential clash, Georges St-Pierre stated:

“I think in terms of promotion, it would probably be the best opponent. When I fought him, I had a specific strategy. I was working a lot of ground and pound. But for a grappling match, it would be very interesting. I know he’s very good in jiu-jitsu, so I think that would be the biggest match that we can make.”

Catch St-Pierre's comments below: