Fans reacted to Dillon Danis claiming Robert Whittaker is an "easy fight" for Khamzat Chimaev.

On June 22, the UFC will travel to the Kingdom Arena for its first event in Saudi Arabia. In the main event, top middleweight contenders will go to war as Chimaev and Whittaker look to potentially secure a title shot for their next fight.

Most of the MMA community was thrilled about the Whittaker vs. Chimaev announcement, as 'Borz' will face the toughest test of his fighting career. Meanwhile, the infamous Danis, also known as 'El Jefe,' commented this on ESPN MMA's Instagram post about the matchup:

"Why they keep giving Chimaev easy fights"

Fans took to the comment section and reacted to Danis saying Whittaker is an easy opponent for Chimaev:

"no one likes you scammer"

"you lost against a YouTuber"

"nah he right"

"He's Ducking You"

One fan from above referred to Danis losing against a YouTuber. In October 2023, 'El Jefe' ended a four-year layoff from combat sports to compete in a boxing match against Logan Paul at The Prime Card. Paul battered the former Bellator fighter until the latter attempted a submission, leading to him being disqualified.

Are Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker fighting for middleweight title shot?

Khamzat Chimaev last fought in October 2023, defeating Kamaru Usman by majority decision to end a year layoff. Although he's not a ranked middleweight, Chimaev is widely considered a top contender in the division due to his star power and undefeated record.

As for Robert Whittaker, the former UFC middleweight champion is coming off a unanimous decision win against Paulo Costa on Feb. 17. 'The Reaper' is listed as the number three-ranked middleweight, which he plans to capitalize on by defeating Chimaev.

Whittaker and Chimaev could be fighting for a 185-pound title shot, but that doesn't mean they will be the next challenger. Following his win against Sean Strickland, new middleweight king Dricus du Plessis is on track to defend his throne against Strickland or Israel Adesanya next time out.

With that said, the UFC Saudi Arabia headliners could steal the opportunity or wait until after the rumored Du Plessis vs. Adesanya.

Watch Du Plessis call for Adesanya below:

