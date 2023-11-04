"You might have to put a censor on me" - Derrick Lewis hilariously discloses whether he plans to take his pants off following UFC Sao Paulo headliner

Derrick Lewis is set to face Jailton Almeida on Saturday, November 4, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. 'The Black Beast' believes the tropical climate in Sao Paulo might set the stage for some NSFW moments.

Lewis has, on occasion, taken off his shorts inside the octagon after his fights to cool himself.

In fact, his UFC 229 interview with Joe Rogan, where he addresses why he does so, is arguably one of the most hilarious moments in MMA history. The infamous incident has even landed him lucrative promotional deals.

The American believes the warm and humid weather in Brazil might warrant another such moment after his fight against Almeida. During a segment of UFC Live on ESPN MMA, the perennial heavyweight contender said:

"Man, is this going to be hot like this tomorrow? I was planning on keeping my shorts on, but now, if it's going to be hot like this, man if it's going to be hot like this man, I don't know. You might have to put a censor on me... I don't know man, if it's hot like this in hostile territory, [you] never know."

Catch Derrick Lewis' comments below (1:17):

Derrick Lewis is 27-11 in his mixed martial career. Although he is 2-3 in his last five outings, the 38-year-old is regarded as one of the best knockout artists in promotional history.

In his most recent outing, Lewis scored a sensational 33-second TKO over Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 291.

Almeida (19-2), on the other hand, is currently on a hot streak. He is undefeated in the UFC, with all his wins coming via finishes. In his most recent fight, the 32-year-old secured a first-round submission over Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Jailton Almeida believes win over Derrick Lewis will be monumental for his career

Surging contender Jailton Almeida is one of the hottest prospects in the UFC heavyweight division, and he feels that a win over Derrick Lewis will do wonders for his career.

Per the Brazilian, a win over 'The Black Beast' might even thrust him into the title picture. During an interview with TMZ Sports, 'Maldadinho' opined:

"He is ranked No. 10 in the division, but he has fought everyone... I think with a win, I'll be put in the top 4 [or] top 5 in the division... There is a lot of stuff going on in this division. Who knows, maybe I'll even fight for the title, interim title, who knows anything can happen. [Translation via TMZ Sports]"

Catch Jailton Almeida's comments on Derrick Lewis below (1:18):