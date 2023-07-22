“You’re scared” - Dillon Danis accepts Darren Till's challenge to fight on Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz undercard, fans react

Dillon Danis received a rather unusual callout from former UFC star Darren Till for a potential clash on the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight card.

After his tenure in the UFC, Darren Till made a pivotal decision to part ways with the organization to pursue new interests. During this period, he remained relatively quiet about his plans, but recent photos have emerged, revealing Till's impressive muscular physique. Now, the spotlight is back on him as he sets his sights on his next opponent, perhaps signaling an exciting chapter in his career.

Darren Till called out Dillon Danis on Twitter, pointing out that the ticket sales for the highly-anticipated Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz event have been lackluster. Till wrote:

"@dillondanis I heard the Jake Paul X Nate Diaz sales aren’t going 2 good. I’ll jump on the undercard with you and let you knock me out for a few quid if you fancy it, mate. Respectfully."

Danis, who was expected to fight KSI at a Misfits Boxing event earlier this year, seemingly accepted Till's challenge, writing:

"Let’s do it."

Till's callout and Danis' response sparked a number of responses from fight fans, with one fan suggesting that the Bellator welterweight would pullout from the potential clash:

"Incoming pull out because you’re scared."

Another fan wrote:

"Guy if offering to get beat up and lose on purpose and Danis still wouldn’t show up to fight."

Yet another fan wrote:

"This dude is always lying lol you wouldn’t fight KSI your not fighting Till."

Check out some of the reactions below:

Dillon Danis reacts to Darren Till's jacked physique

Following his UFC exit, Darren Till has been spending time getting in peak physical shape. He recently shared a few images on Twitter, showcasing a bulked-up and ripped physique, that even sparked allegations of potential usage of steroids.

The current shape, according to the UK MMA star, is the best that he has ever been in. Till further stated that he's only entering his prime and enticed fans with potential fight news soon.

Dillon Danis, who's popularly known to be a provocateur, reacted to Till's physique, writing:

"Yeah, hitting the weight room [is] going to really help your lack of technique and skills."

Check out the tweet below:

