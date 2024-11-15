"You've earned the right" - UFC legend urges Tom Aspinall to "force" a face-off with winner of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic at UFC 309

Tom Aspinall has been advised by legendary underdog and fellow British MMA star, Michael Bisping, to force the UFC's hand at UFC 309. He is imploring the interim heavyweight champion to do everything in his power to manufacture an in-cage face-off with the winner of the Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic matchup.

Bisping said as much during an interview with TNT Sports, where he spoke directly to Aspinall, who revealed that he has already submitted a request with the UFC to have a face-off with the winner of the main event. Unfortunately, he hasn't yet been given an answer.

Bisping, a former UFC middleweight champion with an eye for promotion, encouraged Aspinall to force the issue.

"Would you force your way into it? Just do it, Tom. Do it. You've earned that right."

Unfortunately, Aspinall will likely be barred from entering the octagon. Alternatively, if he does enter the octagon without Dana White's approval, he may run the risk of souring his relationship with the promotion's top brass. Moreover, the winner of the main event is likely to show little interest in the fight.

This is especially the case if Jones emerges victorious, as he has been determined to fight anybody besides Aspinall, even the likes of former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill and a record-setting knockout artist but unremarkable fighter in Derrick Lewis.

But only time will tell if the UFC will honor Aspinall's request for an in-cage face-off. However, all signs point to it not happening, as Aspinall himself revealed that the promotion kept him away from both the pre-fight press conference and weigh-ins.

Dana White believes the Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic winner should face Tom Aspinall

While Tom Aspinall has not yet been given the green light to step inside the octagon and take part in a face-off with Jon Jones, the UFC 309 pre-fight press conference featured a promising moment. UFC CEO Dana White stated that the winner of the main event must face the Englishman.

"The winner should absolutely fight Tom."

His declaration led to a chorus of cheers from fans in attendance, who began chanting Aspinall's name.

