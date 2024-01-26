ONE 165 preview and predictions: Kade Ruotolo vs. Tommy Langaker

Every match on the ONE 165 card seems destined to be a scrap, but none is more intriguing than the Kade Ruotolo and Tommy Langaker rematch, which serves as the co-main event of ONE Championship’s return to Tokyo, Japan.

Both men have graced the submission grappling world for years with some magic on the mats, and they proved why they are recognized as the generation’s biggest grappling superstars when they traded positions and submissions in an ultra-aggressive war at ONE Fight Night 11 in June last year.

Despite defending his gold against Langaker inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in 2023, Kade Ruotolo left with a bitter feeling as he simply couldn’t find a way to finish the fight. On the flip side, Langaker believes he did enough to impress the judges scoring at ringside.

Before these BJJ black belts lock horns, Sportskeeda MMA’s team of experts shares their insight and forecast for this lightweight submission grappling world title affair inside the Ariake Arena this Sunday, January 28.

Ted Razon: Kade Ruotolo by submission

Kade Ruotolo and Tommy Langaker’s first showdown last year was indeed one of the best grappling displays in the circle, especially from a technical standpoint. Given both athletes’ familiarity with the other, I’d say this rematch will be even better than its predecessor.

For the champion, I’m sure he drilled a lot more escapes and passes from the K-Guard and won’t have much of a hard time passing the challenger’s guard like he did last time out.

Ruotolo will also be warier of Langaker’s leg lock entries from the same position to avoid getting caught with another heel hook attempt like he did last time. The Atos standout eventually found success with his signature leg pin passing system as the fight wore on.

I expect him to implore the same tactic more aggressively this time in the early goings of the rematch. Langaker, though, likely won’t be satisfied to just sit on guard and be more active with sweeps and submission attempts. I expect him to also chase the top position and force Ruotolo on the defensive by pinning him on his back.

Still, Ruotolo is dangerous everywhere and I expect him to catch the challenger off guard with a crazy submission. I foresee Ruotolo synching in his killer buggy choke from the bottom and retaining his 26 pounds of gold. Prediction: Kade Ruotolo via submission

Mike Murillo: Kade Ruotolo by submission

When Kade Ruotolo and Tommy Langaker met the first time around back in July, they went back and forth throughout their 10-minute contest with the former narrowly escaping with a unanimous decision victory to retain the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title.

I see their rematch at ONE 165 equally competitive but not going the distance with Ruotolo emerging the winner by submission midway into the match.

As much as Langaker is expected to come in with an adjusted attack, so does Kade Ruotolo, who I believe is more potent in the do-over because he already has a better understanding of what the Norwegian fighter is capable of.

Langaker will put the pressure on Ruotolo early on but the champion will be able to fend it off and eventually will his way to squeeze in a choke for the finish.

Vince Richards: Tommy Langaker by decision

If the first fight between these two submission machines was as contentious as possible, then expect this one to be even more so.

Tommy Langaker is coming off a gold medal campaign in the 2023 IBJJF No Gi World Championships, while Kade Ruotolo remained as indomitable as ever from the past year.

Their ONE Fight Night 11 showdown was the ultimate showcase of just how nerve-wracking submission grappling is, and I expect these two to do a proper sequel at ONE 165 in Tokyo.

I don’t see this fight ending in a submission, but these two fighters will each wrack up at least two submission attempts to their name.

These two are far too good to be submitted and an attempt, no matter if it scores or not, will be quickly neutralized. Kade Ruotolo has the mental edge after beating taking the first match, but Langaker is riding a better wave of momentum heading into this contest.

I expect Langaker to be the aggressor in this contest and force Ruotolo, who’s used to being on the offensive, to start on the back foot. This fight will go the full 10 minutes, and I believe Langaker could get the slim edge from the judges this time around.

James De Rozario: Kade Ruotolo by decision

If the first fight is anything to go by, submission grappling enthusiasts are in for another top-draw duel when Kade Ruotolo and Langaker run it back in 'The Land of the Rising Sun'.

The Atos representative is a proven submission hunter, and after falling short in his goal of tapping out the Norwegian viking last year, he’s going to come in for the kill from the very moment Langaker lays flat on his back.

For all that’s been said about his sometimes impassable guard, Kade Ruotolo should find a way past that block, as he gets entangled in a cat-and-mouse exchange with his foe.

There might be a catch or two in his favor, and perhaps a buggy from the bottom or D’Arce choke attempt from the top, but Langaker’s grit will help him across the bell before he falls short on the judges’ scorecards.

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.