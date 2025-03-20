ONE 172 predictions: Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Takeru Segawa

Sparks are sure to fly when striking wizards Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa collide in the main event of ONE 172 this Sunday, March 23.

Ad

Their blockbuster five-round flyweight kickboxing showdown will take place in front of a deafening Japanese martial arts community inside the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Both warriors, like fight fans around the world, have been waiting for this super fight for years.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Takeru first expressed his desire to fight the Muay Thai titan in October 2021. While nothing came to fruition initially, ONE Championship made this dream duel a possibility when they snapped the former three-division K-1 champion in April 2023.

'The Iron Man' and 'Natural Born Krusher' have traded barbs since. The world's largest martial arts organization then locked them in for their return to Japan last year in the headline attraction of ONE 165 in Tokyo.

Ad

Unfortunately, Rodtang, then the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, withdrew from the tie due to an injury during fight camp.

Takeru went on to produce a three-round barnburner alongside Superlek Kiatmoo9. Though he came up short on the scorecards, the Team Vasileus fighter's courageous display won the hearts of combat sports enthusiasts.

Ad

More than 15 months after their first scheduled fight, Takeru and Rodtang are finally ready to treat the world in what should be an instant classic.

'The Iron Man' never takes a back foot when he fights. His durable arsenal, savagery, and attacking instincts have made him a global icon and the first name on anyone's lips in any discussion involving the pound-for-pound best in Muay Thai.

On the flip side, Takeru has done it all in the kickboxing realm. But a win over someone of Rodtang's caliber could go on to be one of the most career-defining moments in his glorious resume that stretches for almost two decades.

Ad

Picking a winner in this duel is very much akin to finding a needle in a haystack. The Thai wizard has everything at his disposal to stun Takeru in his backyard. The latter, too, knows how to overcome the very best of the best in the business.

Ad

Without further ado, here is our pick for who comes out on top in this epic contest, which will be available via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com this Sunday, March 23.

ONE 172 prediction: Rodtang to beat Takeru by decision

Takeru and Rodtang should be firing on all cylinders to make this kickboxing slugfest a phonebooth fight. They will go the distance with 'The Iron Man' doing just about enough to claim the nod from the judges at ringside.

Ad

'The Natural Born Krusher' will start strong. He would tactically cut the Thai's attacks while looking for counters off jabs, leg kicks, or basic one-twos.

He will continue inflicting damage in round one, and potentially land a cracking knockdown early against the 27-year-old Thai, who does leave himself open a bit at times.

That knockdown should only charge up 'The Iron Man' who never misses the mark when he's fighting with his back against the wall.

Ad

Ad

The Jitmuangnon Gym athlete's primary ingredient will be his ruthless aggression and durability. He will unleash and unload heavy hands in a flurry to halt whatever comes his way in the second canto.

Round three could lean in the favor of the Thai. I see him chopping down the distance behind his never-ending combinations to draw level with the Japanese icon in knockdowns.

From there, 'The Iron Man's experience in five-round duels on the global stage – he's competed in five five-round ties under the ONE banner – will not only give him the confidence to venture into enemy territory, but he'll have the know-how to bait, attack, and score points against a fading Takeru.

Ad

That said, one can never cancel Takeru's fiery heart and Bushido spirit. The 33-year-old will throw everything but the kitchen sink in the direction of Rodtang until the final bell.

Though I do see him falling on the wrong side of a decision, I'd expect Takeru to treat the masses to a kickboxing clinic throughout this firefight with Rodtang in the main event of ONE 172.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.