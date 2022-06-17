Ranking Superbon Singha Mawynn's ONE Super Series clashes

Superbon Singha Mawynn achieved legendary status in just his second fight in ONE Championship, and the Thai superstar is far from done.

Even before he arrived at ONE Championship, Superbon was already seen as one of the most talented strikers on the planet. His move to the organization, though, elevated him from being a star to an absolute legend.

The ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion is undefeated in his young ONE Championship tenure, going 3-0 in his first three fights. His wins, too, are the stuff of martial arts lore.

Superbon holds wins over Marat Grigorian, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, and the man considered the greatest kickboxer of all time, Giorgio Petrosyan.

What is his best victory of the three? We look at Superbon’s rise in the organization and rank his best performances in ONE Championship.

#3 Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong (2020)

Superbon Singha Mawynn made a superb debut in ONE Championship when he faced off against multi-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

It was Superbon and Sitthichai’s third match against each other and their meeting at ONE Super Series in July 2020 was a rubber match between the Thai strikers.

A calculated chess match ensued between Superbon and Sitthichai but it was the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai fighter who had the better offense.

Superbon managed to land the harder strikes every time he was in striking range and kept assaulting Sitthichai’s torso with vicious body kicks.

Come the third round, it was evident that Superbon had control of the after his methodical pace put Sitthichai on the defensive in the latter exchanges. While it didn’t end in a knockout, Superbon did more than enough to capture the unanimous decision win.

#2 Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Marat Grigorian (2022)

Now the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, Superbon Singha Mawynn is ready to further build his legacy further in ONE Championship. His first title defense, though, would be against a familiar rival.

Superbon matched up against Marat Grigorian at ONE X in March this year and the featherweight kickboxing king wanted nothing more than to beat his former adversary.

Grigorian already held a win against Superbon when he beat the Thai superstar in February 2018. With a vendetta to avenge his loss, Superbon walked into the circle with the fire and confidence of a world-beater.

Eager to start strong and finish stronger, Superbon put on a textbook performance in dictating the pace and keeping distance, but most importantly delivering brutal punishment.

From the opening to the closing bell, Superbon had Grigorian in his bag. The reigning champion had no problem landing his kicks at wwill, tagging the Armenian striker repeatedly throughout the five-round fight.

Grigorian went into desperation mode in the fifth round, however, Superbon was having none of it. He was clinical with his teeps to keep Grigorian at bay and eventually secured a dominant unanimous decision win.

#1 Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Giorgio Petrosyan (2021)

This was the fight that made Superbon Singha Mawynn into the legend that he is now. Defeating Giorgio Petrosyan is already a colossal accomplishment but knocking out the arguable kickboxing GOAT is a victory of galactic proportions.

Superbon knew that a win over Petrosyan would crown him the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and he did so in the most spectacular of fashion.

The first round of their October 2021 fight was more of a feeling-out process instead of a full-blown battle. Both Superbon and Petrosyan gauged each other in the first three minutes of the fight as if looking for ways to exploit each other’s styles.

The second round saw them pick up the action, with Petrosyan forcing Superbon near the circle wall. After a pair of body kicks and a left hook, Superbon exploded for a roundhouse kick that immediately knocked the Italian out.

