ONE on Prime Video 1 preview and predictions: Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes

The main event of ONE on Prime Video 1 might just be the biggest rematch in the history of ONE Championship.

ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes will defend his gold against Demetrious Johnson for the second time this Friday, August 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Their titanic rematch will also headline ONE Championship’s first event that will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video.

Moraes is the first person in history to ever finish Johnson, the man considered to be among the all-time greatest fighters. The Brazilian wants nothing more than to get another highlight-reel victory against the American legend.

Johnson, meanwhile, will try to avenge that loss and become the first mixed martial artist to win world titles in both ONE Championship and the UFC.

Legacies will surely be cemented at ONE on Prime Video 1, but whose destiny will it be, Moraes or Johnson? Sportskeeda MMA's ONE Championship team has tried to answer that.

Atilano Diaz: Adriano Moraes via submission

Demetrious Johnson has a second chance at glory when he rematches Adriano Moraes, and I think this time, 'Mighty Mouse' knows what he's in for and will make the necessary adjustments to make it a much more competitive fight. In terms of skill and talent, I believe Johnson is simply a better fighter than Moraes, although the gap isn’t too wide in this respect.

That being said, the size differential is significant and is overwhelmingly in the Brazilian's favor. When you have two equally great fighters, the bigger man always wins. That's combat sports for you. Moraes by submission.

Ben Imperial: Adriano Moraes via submission

Like Adriano, I revere Demetrious Johnson for everything he has done in his illustrious career. However, this is a chance for 'Mikinho' to silence critics who thought he was just lucky to land that knee on DJ. I feel like both fighters have proven themselves to be elite athletes and neither one of them will suffer any damage if they lose at ONE on Prime Video 1.

However, Moraes has more to gain in this matchup than Johnson, which leads me to believe that he will retain the gold in their rematch. Moraes by fourth-round submission.

Duane Lucas Pascua: Adriano Moraes via decision

The Brazilian will use his size and grappling advantage to control DJ’s movement and dominate him in the grappling exchanges in the headliner of ONE on Prime Video 1. This will be a continuation of the first fight. Mikinho will use his movement to disrupt DJ’s rhythm, then once he gets the opportunity, he’ll go for a clinch or a takedown to take the fight to the ground, where he has a clear size and skill advantage. This will go on for five rounds en route to a decision win for Moraes.

James De Rozario: Adriano Moraes via decision

Moraes is going to defend his world title once again at the expense of 'Mighty Mouse' at ONE on Prime Video 1. However, the Brazilian's path to victory is going to be far bumpier compared to how he ended proceedings last year. I see Johnson pushing him across all five rounds, whether it's in the striking or grappling realm.

Circle control is going to be the key in this match, and given the divisional king's experience on the global stage, I see him getting the nod.

Vince Richards: Adriano Moraes via decision

Adriano Moraes has already beaten Demetrious Johnson once, and that alone gives their rematch at ONE on Prime Video 1 that big fight feel. Moraes will prove to the world that he’s on the same level as Johnson, while ‘Mighty Mouse’ will surely try to avenge that loss.

Expect a martial arts chess match between the two flyweight kings, but be prepared for how Moraes exploits his size and reach advantage over the shorter Johnson. I see Moraes using the circle to his advantage and pulling Johnson into his pace in their match at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Consensus: 5-0 Moraes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard