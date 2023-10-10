Find out about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss Paulo Costa's shock injury, Jon Jones' future, and more.

#3. Paulo Costa gets risky surgery ahead of Khamzat Chimaev fight

Paulo Costa took to social media on Monday to share graphic images of a bursitis infection on his right elbow, for which he underwent surgery five weeks before UFC 294.

Swipe to see all the images:

While many assumed Costa would have to pull out of the bout, 'Borrachinha' remains steadfast in his decision to fight Khamzat Chimaev. Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Costa confirmed that he has every intention of showing up at UFC 294.

The middleweight revealed that he even considered hiding his injury from the bosses, but was forced to oblige by the rules.

"Yes. Definitely yes, definitely [will fight at UFC 294]... He [Khamzat Chimaev] wants one excuse to get out of this fight... I want this fight so badly... So, I just asked the doctor 'Please keep me in the fight.' I even asked [the doctor] not to let the UFC know. But that was not possible, so they reported everything to the UFC."

Former MMA fighter Alan Jouban chimed in on the matter on Twitter. He said that he suffered from the same infection and coming back too soon after the surgery opened up the bruise.

#2. Gordon Ryan may have spilled details about Jon Jones by mistake

Jiu-jitsu savant Gordon Ryan accidentally revealed details about Jon Jones' future.

Ryan has been helping Jon Jones prepare for the upcoming heavyweight title clash with Stipe Miocic. It is rumored that 'Bones' might hang up his gloves after the fight, albeit depending on the result.

In an Instagram post which has since been edited, Ryan confirmed that Jones was indeed looking for the fight to be his last ride in the sport.

"Another few days of work with the man @jonnybones. I'm looking forward to watching him put on the grand finale for the fans and leaving the sport at the top, on his terms, and unbeaten. What an honor to be a part of this last camp," Ryan had initially written.

He later changed the caption of the post to remove the details about Jones' potential retirement.

Jones had previously hinted he would retire after fighting Miocic to spend more time with his family and kids.

#1. Playboy model considers being a UFC ring girl

Ahead of his fight with Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley was spotted in a skit with Playboy model Francia James. The two faced off in a viral video, where O'Malley was seen attempting a sudden kiss. James moved away and the two laughed it off.

O'Malley is in a consensually non-exclusive open marriage with wife Dany Gonzalez, which has stirred quite a bit of controversy in recent months.

Speaking with The Daily Star, James has now expressed interest in being a ring girl for 'Suga' as well as other fighters.

"If I could pick I would love to ring girl at UFC 295! That's going to be such an exciting card. I have got to meet Colby Covington in person and he is very cool!... If I was going to pick one person to ring girl for it would be 'Suga' Sean O’Malley as he was the first UFC fighter I met in person and is really such a nice genuine person."

James also spoke highly of the new flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja and called him a 'very sweet person.'