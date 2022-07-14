Photos: Janet Todd's 5 greatest victories in ONE Championship

Dominant is probably not enough of a word to describe what Janet Todd has achieved acorss her amazing run in ONE Championship.

The calculated and technical striker has wreaked havoc in both the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions, eventually becoming the ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion.

Todd dispatched striking stars such as Alma Juniku, Anne Line Hogstad and, the biggest name of them all, Stamp Fairtex during time at the top of the stack.

The 26-year-old even has a chance to become a rare two-sport ONE world champion when she faces WBC Muay Thai and ISKA world champion Lara Fernandez for the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 159: De Ridder vs. Bigdash.

ONE 159 will be held on Friday, July 22, and will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Ahead of her bid for two-sport supremacy, let's look at Todd’s five best victories in ONE Championship

#5. Janet Todd vs. Wang Chin Long (ONE: Warriors of Light, kickboxing)

Janet Todd (left) and Wang Chin Long (right). [Photo ONE Championship]

Janet Todd wasted no time in establishing herself as one of the most fearsome strikers in the world. In just her second fight in ONE Championship, ‘JT’ put on a menacing striking performance at the expense of Wang Chin Long.

After a tense back-and-forth in the first round, Todd decided that she had enough and took absolute control of the second round of their kickboxing match in May 2019.

Todd used the first two minutes of the second round to chop down Wang but it was in the final minute when she went to finish mode. A dizzying three-hit combination knocked Wang down for the first time, while a well-placed roundhouse did the trick for Todd’s second knockdown.

To complete her masterpiece, Todd landed a cracking leg kick that ended the match and Wang.

#4. Janet Todd vs. Alma Juniku (ONE: Fists of Fury III, Muay Thai)

Janet Todd (right) and Alma Juniku (left). [Photo ONE Championship]

Riding a four-fight winning streak at this point in her run, Todd faced Alma Juniku in a battle of ranked fighters in the ONE atomweight Muay Thai division. Todd was the no.2 contender while Juniku at no.4, at that time, in their division.

Despite Todd and Juniku’s proximity on the ladder, their March 2021 fight was anything but close. Todd put on a masterclass in Muay Thai and Juniku failed in every possible way.

Todd was darting in and out of range, tagging Juniku with crisp combinations and one-hit power shots. Juniku, despite all her efforts, was swinging at air in Todd’s direction.

In the closing seconds of the second round, Todd charged in and landed a cracking right overhand that quickly dropped Juniku. The third round saw Todd dominate the proceedings even more solidifying the victory and her place at the top of the division.

#3. Janet Todd vs. Anne Line Hogstad (ONE on TNT II, Muay Thai)

Janet Todd (left) and Anne Line Hogstad (right). [Photo ONE Championship]

Todd was probably in her best form to date when she fought Anne Line Hogstad in a Muay Thai match in April 2021.

From her ringwork to her defense and her destructive offense, Todd was in the zone. Hogstad tried to mix things up with her striking and guard but there was no stopping Todd from imposing her will on the match.

The first two rounds saw Todd play target practice with a moving target, and that target was Hogstad. Todd finally decided to end things in the third with a well-placed body kick that folded Hogstad in half, marking the American fighter’s sixth straight win.

#2. Janet Todd vs. Ekaterina Vandaryeva (ONE: Century Part I, Muay Thai)

Janet Todd (right) and Ekaterina Vandaryeva (left). [Photo ONE Championship]

Janet Todd was her usual methodical self when she fought Ekaterina Vandaryeva at ONE Championship’s 100th event in October 2019.

Pulling feints to throw off Vandaryeva, Todd was content on taking a calculated approach against the taller Belarusian fighter.

Vandaryeva, who’s listed at 170 centimeters, tried to use her height and reach advantage over Todd, who was 10 centimeters shorter. That length, however, proved futile come the second round when Todd found a way to close the distance.

Todd succeeded in finding the distance and hunted Vandaryeva throughout the circle. After a mad scramble, Todd launched a superb roundhouse kick that landed flush on ‘Barbie’s jaw.

After a couple of seconds of trying to find her footing, Vandaryeva knew that things were over and she was eventually counted out for Todd’s second knockout win in ONE Championship.

#1. Janet Todd vs. Stamp Fairtex (ONE: King of the Jungle, kickboxing)

Janet Todd (right) and Stamp Fairtex (left). [Photo ONE Championship]

There's been only one person to ever defeat Todd in ONE Championship, and that woman is Stamp Fairtex. The Thai superstar scored a unanimous decision win in Todd’s debut for the organization in February 2019.

A year and three straight wins later, Todd was snatching the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title from Stamp.

The two elite strikers engaged in a martial arts chess match, with both Stamp and Todd unrelenting in their offensive pressure. Both fighters were throwing and landing combinations at the same rate, with the pair constantly looking for the finish.

The whole five-round affair was a tense back-and forth, but it was Todd who secured the close split decision win after she landed the stronger and more decisive shots.

