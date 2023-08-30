Robert Whittaker and 4 times UFC fighters changed weight classes for the better

Some UFC fighters struggle to find their footing in the promotion. Whether that struggle stems from a loss of their identity as mixed martial artists, like wrestlers abandoning their foundation in an ill-fated attempt to become strikers or something more profound like the loss of a coach, it happens.

In other cases, fighters start out in specific weight classes, but either don't feel like the best version of themselves and make the switch early on or they suffer enough losses that they have no choice but to try and initiate a change. Unfortunately, most fighters who change weight classes struggle.

It turns out that simply cutting weight or bulking up to fight elsewhere is not the easy fix that many fighters assume it is. But for some, it has worked, elevating them to either top contender status or outright championship success.

#5. Anthony Smith, UFC light heavyweight

Anthony Smith is not the greatest fighter in the world, and he has spent a large part of his career struggling to escape the label of journeyman. After all, during his days as a middleweight, hardly anyone would have pegged him as a top contender in the UFC, least of all a title challenger.

Expand Tweet

That, however, all changed when 'Lionheart' abandoned the 185-pound weight class in favor of starting a new life in the light heavyweight division. He immediately helmed a three-fight finish streak, defeating two former champions Rashad Evans and Maurício 'Shogun' Rua by way of knockout.

This was enough to earn him a crack at Jon Jones' light heavyweight title, which represents a level of success he never came close to as a middleweight. However, Smith never managed to capture the 205-pound strap but remains a constant fixture in the division's top 10.

#4. Sean Strickland, UFC middleweight

With the exception of a Michael Bisping-esque turn of events, no one is expecting Sean Strickland to ever win a UFC title. That, however, doesn't mean he hasn't been afforded the opportunity to try. At UFC 293, 'Tarzan' will challenge Israel Adesanya for divisional supremacy at 185 pounds.

Expand Tweet

This is owed to the new heights his career has reached ever since his return to middleweight, where he has racked up enough wins and notoriety to be scheduled for a championship bout, albeit on short notice. This was not the case during his welterweight run, which saw him find far less success.

He was not nearly as notable a name and was an afterthought in the promotion as a whole. No one knew of him and those who did, didn't care. But at middleweight, he has transformed himself into must-watch entertainment, especially with Adesanya as an easy target for his trash talk.

#3. Michael Bisping, former UFC middleweight

Speak of the devil and he shall appear. Michael Bisping's first 15 MMA bouts were in the light heavyweight division. He was undefeated in 14 of those contests until he encountered future light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans and tasted defeat for the first time in his career.

Expand Tweet

It was a sobering loss that led to him cutting down to middleweight. It was a wise decision, as there would have been no chance of him achieving championship success in a division with someone like Jon Jones at the helm. Least of all with the 205-pounders getting bigger and bigger every other year.

At middleweight, Bisping found his stride, and while he lost several fights, some of which were while he was on the cusp of a title fight, he eventually earned his long-sought title shot and won. He became the champion by knocking out Luke Rockhold, a feat that would have been next to impossible at light heavyweight.

#2. Robert Whittaker, UFC middleweight

It seems like a lifetime ago that Robert Whittaker fought in the promotion's welterweight division. His time as a 170-pounder left a lot to be desired. After a lopsided beating from Stephen Thompson that resulted in a first-round TKO, 'The Reaper' found himself with an 11-4 record.

Expand Tweet

While he bounced back with a win over Mike Rhodes, Robert Whittaker was in desperate need of change. So he moved up to middleweight and hasn't looked back since, racking up 9 consecutive wins, during which he captured interim and undisputed gold while defeating the likes of Yoel Romero and Ronaldo Souza.

It was a level of success that was thought unthinkable for the Whittaker who once fought at 170 pounds. The welterweight version of him was simply a name on the roster. But at middleweight, he had a resurgence like no other.

#1. Valentina Shevchenko, UFC women's flyweight

Valentina Shevchenko is one of those fighters who was forced to fight in a weight class that wasn't suited to her frame for a significant portion of her career. At bantamweight, 'Bullet' was often undersized, taking on the likes of Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, but she still maintained an exceptional record.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, she just couldn't beat Nunes, prompting a move to women's flyweight the moment the UFC opened a 125-pound division for its female fighters. It didn't take long for 'Bullet' to enthrone herself as the division's champion. While she once only dreamed of undisputed gold, she was now a divisional queen herself.

She went on to embark on the greatest title reign in UFC women's history, recording seven consecutive title defenses: a feat that would've been impossible for her to achieve at 135 pounds.