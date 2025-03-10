Fans found a new curse to blame Alex Pereira's loss at UFC 313 on. Elsewhere, Ilia Topuria rekindled rumors of a fight with Conor McGregor with his latest tweet.

Here are the most exciting combat sports rumors from this week that the MMA community came up with.

UFC has a new curse after Drake

Step aside, Drake. UFC seemingly has a new personality to curse the fighters.

After Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira fell victim to what the MMA internet is calling the 'Mark Zuckerberg curse' or the 'Zuck curse' in short. Both Volkanovski and Adesanya lost their next title fights after training with the Facebook founder. The former lost to Islam Makhachev, while the latter suffered an upset defeat to Sean Strickland.

Pereira was photographed at T-Mobile Arena backstage ahead of his title fight against Magomed Ankalaev, which led to fans talking about the 'Zuck curse' online.

It was memes and jokes galore once 'Poatan' lost his belt in what Joe Rogan called an "uncharacteristic manner."

Alex Pereira was injured at UFC 313

According to MMA social media account @CasialMMAinc, Alex Pereira was injured and ill heading into UFC 313. The X user claimed that according to their sources, 'Poatan' was suffering from norovirus and a broken bone in his left hand against Magomed Ankalaev, which was why he didn't look as good inside the octagon as he usually does.

Norovirus forced Curtis Blaydes out of UFC 313 hours before the pay-per-view event started. He was supposed to fight Rizvan Kuniev on the preliminary card.

Ilia Topuria teases a huge fight, fans believe it's Conor McGregor

Ilia Topuria is teasing a fight that no one will see coming.

After relinquishing his featherweight belt for a move up to lightweight, 'El Matador' tweeted last week:

"When we announce it, you won't believe it. Get ready."

Fans were initially torn between Topuria getting a direct chance at the belt against Islam Makhachev or fighting someone like Arman Tsarukyan to earn the title shot. However, the tweet sparked the rumor that he could face Conor McGregor instead, whose return to the cage would live up to the 'unbelievable' claim.

Topuria expressed his interest in fighting McGregor before but had then changed his mind, citing the Irishman's current lifestyle choices.

Alex Pereira's loss could have a silver lining

Chael Sonnen is known for having unpopular opinions that do not align with the mass sentiment. Following Alex Pereira's title loss against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, Sonnen took to his YouTube channel and explained how this could be a boon in disguise for the fans and the organization.

Sonnen suggested that instead of rematching Ankalaev, Pereira should go up to heavyweight and fight Tom Aspinall and secure his position as the first ever three-division UFC champion:

"In my lifetime, it’s unlikely that we see a champ-champ-champ. It’s unlikely, but it’s possible... It's only possible with one guy, and it’s him [Alex Pereira]... The mere idea of a poster dropping - Pereira on one side and Tom Aspinall on the other. The mere idea of that poster dropping is a lot more exciting for me as a fan than the poster of the rematch of Pereira-Ankalaev."

Sonnen also said that Pereira, despite defeat, looked his best against Ankalaev. The Brazilian showed off his ground game, a skill he hadn't actively displayed before, and "nullified the grappling aspect down to zero."

Canelo Alvarez won't rule out a light heavyweight return

Canelo Alvarez, who currently holds the WBA, WBC, and WBO super middleweight titles, is not ruling out a return to light heavyweight in the future. He is even open to having a rematch with Dmitry Bivol, who beat him via unanimous decision the last time he fought in the division.

Speaking with the Ring Magazine this past week, the Mexican said:

"Why wouldn't it be? If the fight makes sense, sure... I'd love [a rematch with Dmitry Bivol. It makes sense."

Amanda Serrano to make boxing history

Amanda Serrano was one of the earliest boxers to sign with Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian's Most Valuable Promotions. When she steps inside the boxing ring on July 11 to fight with Katie Taylor in their epic trilogy, Serrano will allegedly make history as the highest paid woman in all sports history for a single event.

Jake Paul claimed in a tweet last week that Serrano would break the previous record set by Ronda Rousey.

Rousey earned a disclosed purse of $3 million for her UFC 207 outing against Amanda Nunes, which also turned out to be her last MMA fight. She got knocked out in 48 seconds.

