"That's all I had to hear" - Dana White says he killed a deal with Hulu after conversation with Mike Tyson regarding new biopic

Dana White recently revealed why he refused to promote Hulu's seemingly unauthorized biopic on Mike Tyson. According to the UFC president, the deal to promote the Hulu limited series 'Mike' was almost sealed when he came to know of Tyson's greivance about it.

White then claims to have called the legendary boxer who confirmed rumors about the streaming giant's alleged mistreatment towards him. Tyson's word was apparently enough for the UFC chief, who then opted out of the deal with Hulu. The 53-year-old recently said during a DWCS post-fight presser:

"We were on the verge of a deal with Hulu to promote this Mike Tyson unauthorized biography or whatever it is. And Craig Borsari, my head of production, came to me and said, 'Hey, I'm hearing that Tyson isn't happy about this thing.' So I called Mike and I said, 'We're in a deal with these guys. We've a verbal to do this deal with them.' And he said, 'Dana, they are f***ing me.' And that's all I had to hear. I said, 'I'm out then.'"

Watch White's appearance at the DWCS Season 6, Week 3 post-fight scrum below:

Tyson recently took to social media to extend his thanks to White for turning down "millions" from Hulu, adding that he'll never forget what the UFC president did for him.

Henry Cejudo and Nate Diaz stand with Mike Tyson in the ongoing feud with Hulu

The eight-episode limited series on Mike Tyson, titled 'Mike', will be released on August 25. The former boxing heavyweight champion has accused Hulu of stealing his life story, comparing the Walt Disney firm to a 'slave master'. Meanwhile, Steven Rogers, the executive producer of the series in his defense, claimed that Tyson could not be involved due to rights issues.

MMA superstars Nate Diaz and Henry Cejudo have backed Tyson in his ongoing feud with Hulu. In signature Diaz fashion, the Stockton slugger wrote on Twitter:

"F*ck you @hulu"

Cejudo also called out the streaming giants for allegedly stealing Tyson's life story. Additionally, the former UFC double champion has urged Hulu users to unsubscribe from the platform.

