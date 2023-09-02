The Korean Zombie's retirement UFC glove stolen, Logan Paul meets bouncer who choked out Dillon Danis, John Fury takes aim at Jon Jones: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we discuss a fan stealing one of 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung's retirement gloves at UFC Singapore, Logan Paul meeting the bouncer who choked out Dillon Danis unconscious, and John Fury calling for a fight between Jon Jones and Tyson Fury.

#3. 'The Korean Zombie's' retirement gloves stolen at UFC Singapore

'The Korean Zombie' and Max Holloway went to war at UFC Singapore last weekend in a battle between two fan favorites. Jung was knocked out in the third round and retired from the sport following the loss.

On his way out of the arena, while high-fiving fans, someone snatched a glove from Jung's hand.

Following UFC Singapore, 'The Korean Zombie' expressed his frustration with the fan's unnecessary actions, saying:

"I was walking backstage with the gloves in my left hand. While I was high-fiving the audience, I kept my left arm folded on purpose, because I had the gloves in my left hand. But someone held on to my wrist and took one of my gloves."

See a transcript of the interview below:

Click here to watch the video.

#2. Logan Paul meets bouncer who choked out Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis made headlines in 2021 after he was choked out by a bouncer at a club. Now, ahead of the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt's clash with Logan Paul in the boxing ring, 'The Maverick' has located the bouncer as an attempt to troll 'El Jefe'.

Paul's tactic is no doubt in response to Danis ruthlessly targeting his fiancee Nina Agdal. The Bellator fighter has continuously posted pictures of her with former partners as a ploy to get inside Paul's mind.

Chance, the bouncer who choked out Dillon Danis, recently met Logan Paul and his team and retold the famous incident.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

#1. John Fury calls for Tyson Fury vs. Jon Jones

Tyson Fury is set to take on Francis Ngannou in a boxing superfight later this year, and his father, John Fury, appears to want Jon Jones to face 'The Gypsy King' next.

The heavyweight boxing champion has previously traded words online with Jones over a potential bout. Now John Fury has voiced his thoughts on the fight. In a recent interview with Seconds Out, he said:

"Go out with a bang. Let the world know who's the real deal in all walks of life, not just a boxing match. Tyson can do that. Tyson will kick your nuts up your back, he'll elbow you and give you 20 stitches in your face. He'll probably bite one of your ears off as well."

Watch the video below from 9:50: