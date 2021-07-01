3 major mistakes the UFC has made with the heavyweight division in 2021

The UFC has a loaded heavyweight division with a bunch of killers always ready to stake their claim for the championship. It is one of the most unstable weight classes in the UFC, making it extremely difficult for the champions to secure their crown for long. The longest streak of championship defenses in the division is three, which belongs to Stipe Miocic.

The more exciting the heavyweight division has been of late, the more troubled the UFC has been in handling its affairs. In 2021, the MMA organization made some decisions that are likely to undermine the grandeur of the UFC heavyweight division. Let's take a look at some of the major mistakes made by the UFC.

#3 - Interim heavyweight championship

Francis Ngannou

There will be a new main event at UFC 265 on August 7 and it will involve the heavyweight title. No, we will not see Francis Ngannou enter the octagon and the undisputed heavyweight title will not be involved. Three months after 'The Predator' defeated Stipe Miocic to become the new heavyweight champion, the UFC is having Cyril Gane and Derrick Lewis fight for the interim title.

Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis were supposed to fight in August but the champion wasn't ready to defend until later. Hence, in a division where Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier fought practically annually for three years, the UFC decided five months was too much.

Nothing has been right here https://t.co/SIeM9uEfBG — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 28, 2021

While pushing Francis Ngannou to fight earlier is problematic in itself, as it involves subjecting the UFC fighter to injuries, there's another issue. Derrick Lewis and Cyril Gane fighting for the interim heavyweight title in August would equate to the title unification bout getting delayed further.

Sidelining UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in such a manner and creating animosity with his agent is bound to cause the UFC to draw flak. Especially when the UFC hasn't ever kept an interim title fight in the heavyweight division, and had even denied Ngannou the opportunity before he became champ.

Also read: 5 reasons why Ciryl Gane is the man to beat Francis Ngannou.

#2 - Sidelining Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic, who is considered one of the greatest and most successful UFC heavyweight champions of all time, lost his title to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260. Knocking out Miocic in round two, Ngannou caused an upset of sorts.

However, the former champion revealed he had things going according to plan until the last moment. An impulsive action cost him the title, but he promised to bounce back stronger.

Stipe Miocic spoke about his loss in May and said:

"I want a rematch, I want to get my title back. He took what was mine and it drives me nuts every day."

After the KO loss against Francis Ngannou in March, Stipe Miocic was handed a two-month medical suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. He has now recovered and is on a plan to gain 20 pounds for the trilogy against 'The Predator'. It was also reported that Miocic could face the winner of Derrick Lewis vs Francis Ngannou.

Now with an interim heavyweight title in the picture and Francis Ngannou's appearance getting delayed, Stipe Miocic is also likely to be sidelined. The former champion will be turning 39 in August and does not have many more years left in him to showcase his talent in the UFC.

Also read: 3 reasons why UFC fans would be foolish to write Stipe Miocic off.

#1 - Boycotting Jon Jones

Jon Jones

Jon Jones is arguably the greatest fighter not only in the UFC but in all of MMA. The former light heavyweight champion is practically undefeated despite facing some of the deadliest UFC stars such as Dominick Reyes, Alexander Gustafsson and Daniel Cormier. He vacated his title in August 2020 but remains the No.1 UFC pound-for-pound fighter.

Jon Jones has long made his intentions public to conquer the UFC heavyweight championship. Since vacating his title almost a year ago, he has transformed into a proper heavyweight, going from 205 lbs to 250 lbs. However, the 6 feet 4 inch MMA fighter has been boycotted by the UFC amidst a dispute over pay.

When Francis Ngannou defeated Stipe Miocic in March 2021, 'Bones' suggested he was ready to take on the newly-crowned champ. The only thing he needed was the right amount of money.

But UFC president Dana White ridiculed the former champion and hinted that he was afraid of Ngannou. Jones' tweets about bargaining his contract with the UFC were interpreted as attempts to price himself out of the fight.

There has been a lot of back and forth between Jon Jones and Dana White since March but there hasn't been any conclusion. As a result, 'Bones' has been trapped in limbo, with his future uncertain in the UFC. When he told Dana White to release him from the organization, White one-upped the former champ and suggested him to retire.

There has also been a sort of rivalry brewing between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou. Meanwhile, MMA fans have been drooling over the possibility of a possible match-up between the two legends. However, with the UFC showcasing indifference towards 'Bones', it seems like the MMA organization is committing a grave error.

Also read: 3 times a dispute over money kept UFC fighters sidelined.

Edited by Rohit Mishra