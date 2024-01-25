Tom Aspinall made fans think he almost leaked the UFC 300 main event but then dropped an even more surprising update on his future in the promotion. Meanwhile, Mike Tyson is rumored to return to the ring once again.

Tom Aspinall was close to fighting at UFC 300

After weeks of calling Jon Jones out, Tom Aspinall is finally moving on from the dream fight. In a recent series of tweets, the Brit revealed that he was offered to fight Stipe Miocic at UFC 300 which he accepted but the latter did not.

Miocic only has eyes for Jones, Aspinall said.

Defeated in his campaign, Aspinall announced that he will "stop crying" and accept that the Jones fight will never materialize.

Jon Anik joined fans in reacting to Aspinall's declaration. The mainstay UFC commentator was among the many who wanted the interim heavyweight champion to keep pushing for the fight.

Mike Tyson rumored to fight Fedor Emelianenko

According to @mmapack on Instagram, 57-year-old Mike Tyson and 47-year-old Fedor Emelianenko are set to fight in the boxing ring in 2024. The match will go down in Saudi Arabia, per the rumor.

Fans flocked to the comment section to make their predictions for the fight, which were mixed. Some thought both should stay away from combat due to their age, while others thought it would be an exciting fight - even "better than UFC 300", according to one.

Daniel Cormier reacts to Jon Jones' "bad employee" comment

Daniel Cormier indirectly labeled Jon Jones a "bad employee" after Dana White's leaked email exchange with Lorenzo Fertitta calling him a "punk" and a "scumbag" came to light. In response, Jones reminded Cormier of the two times he beat him inside the octagon.

The back and forth continued as Cormier recently dismissed Jones' comment and the notion that he still holds a grudge against the former light heavyweight champion.

"Even if he won both fights, in that moment it doesn't change what I was saying. I'm paid to do a job... It doesn't change all those reasons why Dana [White] went off."

Cormier said he believes Jones does not actually read or listen to what he says and goes off on speculations.

"Why would he [listen]? There's no payoff... It's a rivalry when you get a payoff... We're not gonna fight... There will be a headline and he's always go and attack that headline, when in reality... I also said a ton of nice things about him... Where was he response to that?"

He added:

"If I could say 100 things about him positively, he hangs onto the negative thing. I wasn’t talking about him directly... I couldn't beat him. Regardless of what he was doing, I couldn't beat him. That's my reality."

Watch Daniel Cormier's comments from 1:45: