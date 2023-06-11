Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about UFC 289, Amanda Nunes' retirement, and more.

#3 UFC 289 crowd narrowly escapes a dangerous incident

A segment of the barricade at the Rogers Arena collapsed during UFC 289 on Saturday, June 10.

The incident occurred when Mike Malott was walking out for his welterweight bout against Adam Fugitt on the main card. The railing gave away just as Malott was walking past it and a few fans were seen falling over on the live broadcast.

Fans took to Twitter to show concern as the situation looked dire for a moment. However, commentator Jon Anik reassured that no one was harmed in the accident.

Rogers Arena later released a statement addressing the matter.

"The safety of our fans is our #1 priority at Rogers Arena. At tonight's UFC event, as fans leaned over to greet the fighters, a railing fell down. Our arena staff worked quickly to relocate fans in the affected area and no serious injuries were reported. Venue security and staff remained on site throughout the rest of the evening to ensure everyone's safety."

Dana White also corroborated the statement during the post-fight press conference.

#2 Miami Heat mascot Burnie had to go to ER after Conor McGregor's punch

Conor McGregor recently participated in an on-court skit during Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

McGregor, who was promoting his cryotherapy brand TIDL Sport, was scripted to knock down the Miami Heat mascot Burnie as part of the segment. As the man dressed as the mascot approached the Irishman at the center of the court, 'The Notorious' was seen landing his famous left hook, followed up with a straight punch while the mascot was already on the ground.

According to a report by Sam Amick of The Athletic, the man who was playing Burnie had to be taken to a local emergency room after the incident. He was given pain medication and is currently doing well, the report said.

#1 Julianna Pena refused to show respect to Amanda Nunes even in retirement

Amanda Nunes hung up her fighting gloves and retired from the sport in an emotional celebration after her UFC 289 victory over Irene Aldana. She put up a dominant performance, demolishing her Mexican opponent with a lopsided 50-44, 50-44, and 50-43 win.

However, her arch-rival Julianna Pena did not see any substance in Nunes' display.

After Nunes announced her retirement post-fight, Pena took to Twitter to claim that she had 'scared' the double-champion into retirement.

"I scared you so bad into retirement. Personally, Congratulations. Professionally, wtf was that? #UFC289"

Penna followed it up with a shot at her performance, claiming it was boring and the audience were walking out before the fight was over.

Fans ripped into 'The Venezuelan Vixen' for her take and reminded her of the one-sided title loss she suffered to Nunes not that long ago.

