#3 Doctor says no, the fighter says yes: Low-blow controversy at UFC 294

Javid Basharat and Victor Henry faced each other in a bantamweight clash at UFC 294 on Saturday, October 21 in Abu Dhabi, UAE. In the second round, a kick by Basharat landed on Henry's groin, dropping him to the ground with a pained expression.

However, the ringside doctor attending to Henry told him to his face that he had, in fact, not suffered a low blow all the while the fighter continued to writhe in pain. The fight was declared a No Contest at the end stemming from an "unintentional" illegal blow.

Henry got accused of play-acting by a section of UFC fans and fighters, including Basharat, while his close friend and mentor Josh Barnett defended him on Twitter.

The same doctor found himself at the center of another controversy when he catered to Johnny Walker later on. It was initially reported that Walker had not responded to the doctor when he was asked if he knew where he was. However, Walker's coach John Kavanagh later revealed that the fighter told the doctor he was "in the desert", but was still stopped from continuing.

Addressing the situation, Dana White blamed the language barrier and the doctor's inexperience as the driving factors behind the chaos.

#2 Conor McGregor divulges NSFW details to son Rian

Conor McGregor's Twitter antics are a common occurrence during any UFC pay-per-view event. During the latest one in Abu Dhabi, the Irishman took to the social media platform to boast about his old accomplishments, albeit too crudely.

As Islam Makahchev and Alexander Volkanovski prepared to lock horns a second time over the lightweight belt, 'The Notorious' tweeted:

"You see these two titles on the line tonight, my boy. I made love to your mother wearing both of them simultaneously."

McGregor was referring to the time he became the first UFC double champion, holding both the featherweight and lightweight titles at the same time. The featherweight belt was not on the line at UFC 294, but Volkanovski happens to be the 145 lbs. champion.

McGregor went on to delete the tweet after a while.

#1 Conor McGregor accuses Islam Makhachev of cheating

In more deleted tweets right after the event, Conor McGregor pointed out that some of Islam Makhachev's punches following the head kick may have been illegal.

He suggested that the referee should have stopped Makhachev when a couple of strikes the Dagestani used to finish the fight landed on the back of Volkanovski's head.

"A difficult sport to ref. To stop that on a warning or a point deduction when [Volkanovski] was essentially out already is a tricky one. But there would be grounds for it, 100%. Would have been nail-biting stuff. I’d have loved to see it happen. Back of the head shots are not good."

Take a look at the knockout below:

In another since-deleted tweet, McGregor commented that Volkanovski was "always susceptible" to a similar head kick against a southpaw like Makhachev.

