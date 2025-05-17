UFC CEO talks Conor McGregor's return timeline, Sean Strickland calls out Belal Muhammad, Darren Till wants KSI fight next: MMA News Roundup

This edition of Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup focuses on UFC fighters, competing and otherwise, starting with Dana White's update on Conor McGregor's octagon return. Meanwhile, Sean Strickland issued a challenge to former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad.
Lastly, Darren Till, fresh off his second consecutive win over Darren Stewart in a boxing match, called out KSI.
Dana White pours cold water over a Conor McGregor UFC return
In a recent interview with Adam Glyn on TikTok, Dana White addressed when Conor McGregor can be expected to return. Unfortunately, the MMA fandom will have to keep on waiting, not that many are still calling for a McGregor return these days.
"He's not fighting any time soon. I haven't talked to him in a minute."
Check out Dana White's answer about Conor McGregor's UFC return:
Given the Irishman's antics and increasingly erratic behavior, many have all but given up hope that he will ever fight again. His last fight, in any capacity, was in 2021, when he shattered his lower shin against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.
Sean Strickland wants to fight Belal Muhammad
Sean Strickland has well-documented issues with Belal Muhammad, with both men having taken aim at the other on social media. Now, in an interview with Helen Yee, 'Tarzan' took the opportunity to call out the Palestinian-American star.
"I mean, Belal would be a fun fight. That would be a fun one. Belal, you f*cking sack up, dog. You can finally sack up, dude. All that sh*t you talk, man. We can finally make it happen. You lost your belt, you kind of got f*cked up. I got f*cked up, we should make that fight happen, Belal."
Check out Sean Strickland challenging Belal Muhammad (29:17):
As Strickland pointed out, both he and Muhammad are coming off of losses. 'Tarzan' recently failed to recapture his middleweight title in a UFC 312 rematch with Dricus du Plessis, while 'Remember the Name' was recently dethroned as welterweight champion by Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315.
Darren Till is targeting a KSI fight
Darren Till is now 2-0 as a boxer/influencer boxer. Now, he wants a boxing match with one of the biggest influencer boxing stars of all: KSI.
"No one wants to fight me, mate. Where's KSI, the little c*nt. Where is he? Come on KSI, where are you. Come on, mate. Are we gonna fight? I can get down to the weight, come on."
Check out Darren Till calling out KSI (1:36):
Whether he'll get the matchup is another matter entirely, but he also made sure to call out Jorge Masvidal and Mike Perry.