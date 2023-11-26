Find out about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss Conor McGregor's recent political comments, the controversy surrounding Ian Garry and his wife, and more.

#3 UFC fighter Chris Curtis leaves X (Twitter) after fan backlash

Chris Curtis announced on Instagram today that he would be leaving X, because of hate comments he faced on the platform. He recently tweeted in support of Ian Machado Garry and his wife Layla Anna-Lee amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the latter's book.

It recently surfaced that Anna-Lee authored a book in 2012 titled 'How to be a WAG', which seems to guide female fans on how to get into a relationship with athletes. When she authored the book, she had not met Ian Garry yet, who was around 15 years old at the time. This revelation has stirred up some serious controversy in the MMA community.

Curtis spoke up against the backlash, asking fans to leave Garry and his wife alone. It did not sit well with the fans, who then proceeded to criticize Curtis for his stance. Frustrated with the situation, the UFC middleweight announced on Instagram that he will be leaving X for the time being.

He said:

"The reality is that MMA fans come in two very distinct camps. Actual fans and people who exist on social media. Never had a bad fan experience in person, I love interacting with you guys face to face, but Twitter is just a safe haven for people who have never accomplished anything to be given a voice in things that are beyond them."

Read the UFC fighter's full statement below:

#2 Conor McGregor called a 'Neo Nazi' for his recent political comments

Conor McGregor has recently been making some politically charged statements, the crux of which lies in the rights of immigrants in Ireland. His criticism heightened after the murder of Ashling Murphy by an undocumented migrant.

On brand with his cut-throat manner of speaking, the UFC megastar proceeded to declare "war" on behalf of Ireland, an action which is now being labeled as "Neo Nazism". Joe Brolly, a former Irish Derry player, soccer analyst, and lawyer, strongly condemned 'The Notorious' for his comments.

"The @TheNotoriousMMA the new hero of Neo Nazis. Conor’s contributions are typical of wealthy haters. First: stir it up: ‘Ireland, we are at war’ (what a load of crap). Then, when it kicks off (didn’t see him there): ‘Despicable scenes last night’ (Uses 2 pics of non-whites)."

Expand Tweet

In another tweet, Brolly shared a screenshot of an Irish Independent article that states how a family-run barber shop shut down after 70 years as the firm owned by the UFC fighter tripled the rent.

#1 Ian Garry's wife Layla Anna-Lee addresses the 'How to be a WAG' controversy

UFC star Ian Machado Garry's wife Layla Anna-Lee addressed the controversy surrounding her book, as mentioned before in this article, in her latest Instagram stories. Highlighting the barrage of hateful messages aimed at her, she said:

"Looking at the hate and the majority of the clips and the comments that I'm getting... the biggest thing I've done wrong is age... I wrote a book on 'How to be a WAG?'... Now the context is key because it was during the FIFA World Cup... If you want to call me an author of that, sweet! It was more of a lighthearted podcast but I was way ahead of my time.

"That satirical look is really silly... sarcasm isn't well taken, especially with American audiences."

Head over to Layla Anna-Lee's Instagram account to check out the full story.