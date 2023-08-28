UFC fighter shares X-ray of bone break, Ronda Rousey may return for one last ride, Derek Chisora sees racial bias in Usyk vs. Dubois: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we will discuss a fighter's injury, Ronda Rousey's potential UFC return, and more.

#3. Alex Caceres shares scary X-ray of broken arm

Alex Caceres faced Giga Chikadze on the undercard of UFC Fight Night: Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie in Singapore. The showdown saw Chikadze emerge victorious with a unanimous decision.

Not only did the fight not go in Caceres' favor, but he also ended up breaking his arm trying to check a leg kick by Chikadze in the very first round.

He shared a picture of an X-ray of his arm, where his bone can be seen snapped into two.

"Tonight wasn't my night. I broke my forearm blocking a head kick in the first round and tried my best to win even through the pain. Hats off to @knockoutcancer [Chikadze] for a great [sic] fight."

Check out the X-ray below on the second slide:

#2. Close source says Ronda Rousey wants one last shot at a UFC title

Ronda Rousey reportedly wants to fight in the UFC for one last time. Recently, there were many rumors of the WWE star making a comeback to the octagon after bidding adieu to the squared circle.

In an interview with DailyMail, an unnamed source close to Rousey revealed that 'Rowdy' is eyeing a one-fight return to compete at UFC 300 for the title.

"She just had a match at Summer Slam and is looking to wind down her time and commitments with the WWE and she is now focusing on potentially making a run to have one last fight in the UFC and compete at UFC 300 when that presents itself sometime next year."

This comes right after Dana White confirmed with Sports Illustrated that "there's no shot" of Rousey returning to the promotion.

According to the source, Rousey's future plans also include having a second child with husband and ex-fighter Travis Browne. The couple is currently parents to a one-year-old daughter, La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne.

#1. Derek Chisora believes racial bias cost Daniel Dubois the fight against Oleksandr Usyk

Derek Chisora believes Daniel Dubois was a victim of racial bias in the heavyweight title clash against Oleksandr Usyk.

A controversial body shot by Dubois in the fifth round was ruled as a 'low blow' by the officials, which later looked like a clean shot in the replay. It would have counted as a knockdown in Dubois' favor if it had not been waived off as an illegal strike.

Dubois went on to lose the fight via knockout in the ninth round. In the aftermath of the fight, fans and fighters were divided in their opinion of the legality of the shot. Dubois himself claimed he was 'cheated out' of a win.

Derek Chisora took Dubois' side in a ringside interview with Boxing King Media:

"We need VAR. First of all, there’s a black guy fighting in a white guy’s country, bunch of white people around him. The referee is white, the judges are white. What the [expletive] did you expect? The black guy, it doesn’t matter. Even if you knock Usyk down, it isn’t given to him."

Catch Chisora's comments below:

Fans were annoyed with Chisora's implications and made fun of him online for playing the 'racial card'.

Read the comments here.