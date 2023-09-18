Find out about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso, Andrew Tate's opinion on the Russell Brand scenario, and more.

#3. “Loser cuts their hair” - Kevin Holland on his next fight

Kevin Holland has come up with an exciting stipulation for his next fight after losing a split decision to Jack Della Maddalena at Noche UFC.

In an Instagram story posted after the defeat, 'Trailblazer' called out Neil Magny for his next outing and challenged the ranked welterweight to a 'Hair vs. Hair' wager. He also gave Maddalena credit for the win.

“Props to Jack good guard I’d like to go watch it back! I see y’all talking about poor performance I really honestly thought I out-worked dude but wtf do I know for those that ride with me how about @neil_magny170 loser cuts there hair”

Take a look at the story re-shared by MMA Orbit on Twitter:

The loss to Maddalena snapped Holland's two-fight winning streak. Magny has also lost his last outing which was against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 292.

#2. Alexa Grasso accused of landing multiple illegal strikes at Noche UFC

Valentina Shevchenko's sister Antonina posted a lengthy message for her sister after she failed to reclaim the flyweight belt from Alexa Grasso at Noche UFC. In one part of the statement, Antonina hailed 'Bullet' for not giving up despite suffering an injury in the first round.

She then accused Alexa Grasso of landing multiple illegal strikes and pointed out that the referee did not interfere or deduct any points.

"You didn't start to complain in the battle when your opponent struck 5 forbidden knee blows to the head! And the referee didn’t make a single comment to her. You continued your fight like a true warrior!"

The incident Antonina was talking about took place in the fourth round

Take a look at the moment below:

Read Antonina Shevchenko's full statement below, where she criticized the judges for the controversial scorecard:

#1. Fans react to Alex Pereira getting pranked

Alex Pereira recently shared a video on social media where his sons try to prank him in his own house.

In the video, Pereira is seen walking in through the door while one of his sons in disguise as an intruder, hides behind the wall to jump-scare the UFC fighter. The other stood on a staircase to record the prank.

The attempt almost backfired on the young boys, as 'Poatan' immediately switched to his fighting stance, pulling up his signature left hook, ready to tackle the danger. The kid recording the video quickly interjects, loudly explaining what was going on.

Take a look at the video below:

Fans were left in splits watching the video. The comment section was riddled with hilarious comments - "Dumb ways to die", "Almost changed planet for real", "Bro almost got the Adesanya special" and more.

