5 UFC fighters we’d love to see as coaches on upcoming seasons of TUF

The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) reality series has laid the foundation many times for some of the best UFC rivalries in the history of the sport. An apparatus hosting a variety of characters, the reality show has played a significant role in shaping the UFC roster today.

As the years have passed, fans have grown accustomed to seeing some of their favorite fighters compete as coaches in a team versus team setting. Over the course of several seasons of TUF, the world has witnessed both the calm and rational and also the angry and irrational. From Chris Leben to Conor McGregor, the show has seen some incredible fighters.

Fighters from all walks of life enter the show for a chance at a UFC contract. However, stakes vary, and sometimes even UFC gold hangs in the balance. Coaching The Ultimate Fighter can be a rewarding experience. Here are five UFC fighters that would make great coaches in the upcoming season of TUF .

#5. UFC welterweight Colby Covington

Colby Covington would make for a great coach for the upcoming season of TUF. The American's brash personality and humor set him far and away from the rest of the pack. Since entertainment is critical when it comes to TUF, Covington and his antics would make for a riveting and funny watch.

Colby Covington offers a built-in rivalry with just about anyone he squares up with. 'Chaos' understands how to implement his nickname, and has successfully gotten under the skin of many UFC fighters. Covington's trash-talk reached a boiling point after defeating Rafael dos Anjos by unanimous decision.

Following the contest, Covington grabbed the microphone while in Brazil and called the country a dump. Afterward, Covington admitted that threats to his safety came about following the post-fight comments. According to Covington himself, he was forced to cover his face and stay at an undisclosed apartment. Suffice to say, Covington is must-watch when he's on camera.

UFC welterweight Colby Covington isn't just putting on a show for cameras either, the No.1-ranked welterweight knows how to throw down in the octagon too. While he came up short twice against Kamaru Usman, Covington has clearly given the dominant champion his toughest fights to date. Overall, Covington would make for a fun and entertaining coach on the next season of TUF.

