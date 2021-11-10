5 veteran fighters who could still become UFC champions

Some of the most impactful moments in MMA history involve veterans becoming UFC champions after enduring an arduous journey up the ladder.

No one denies it, the UFC is a machine. It chews fighters up and spits them back out on the regional scene if they aren't up for the task. However, some fighters have staying power, establish residency and make their names known despite not reaching the pinnacle of their craft.

With terms like 'gatekeepers' thrown around commonly, veterans of the sport can often get a bad rap. The truth is, a fighter's evolution first comes from within--the unobservable, and veterans too can reach the top of the mountain. Fairytales remain in the world of imagination, but the highly improbable has occurred all too many times in the UFC.

Defying Father Time, Glover Teixeira recently acquired gold at the age of 42. A seasoned veteran of the UFC, many thought Teixeira would only amount to a former title challenger. The newly minted UFC champion changed the narrative and went from veteran to UFC champion.

Take a look at five veteran fighters who could still become UFC champions.

#5. UFC welterweight Nate Diaz

A veteran of the game, Nate Diaz has been around even longer than his record would suggest. Making his MMA debut in 2004, Diaz won by submission in a lightweight contest against Alejandro Garcia. Diaz started his career alternating from lightweight to welterweight.

As the winner of The Ultimate Fighter 5 Lightweight Tournament, Diaz's star rose even brighter after defeating Conor McGregor. The Stockton native filled in as a short-notice replacement when Rafael dos Anjos was forced out due to injury. While he would fall short in the 2016 rematch with the Irish superstar, many still pondered whether Diaz would realize a UFC championship.

A seasoned veteran with over twenty UFC appearances, Nate Diaz could find himself in title contention with a couple of wins at welterweight. Despite coming up short against the No. 3-ranked Leon Edwards, Diaz showed that he was able to contend with some of the best talent the weight class has to offer.

While it might be a long shot for some, so was Nate Diaz's defeat of Conor McGregor at the time. The Irishman was nearly a 3-to-1 favorite in many sportsbooks when they first fought in 2016. Nate Diaz has been counted out before in his MMA career. With adequate preparation in the wrestling department, Diaz could feasibly string together a few wins and capture gold.

