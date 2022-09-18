5 UFC fighters who supported Jake Paul

Israel 'The Last Stylebender' Adesanya & Jake 'The Problem Child' Paul

Jake Paul is a divisive figure in the world of combat sports. Initially, his relentless callouts of the then reigning UFC champions were regarded as mere annoyances. Often-times, UFC fighters would warn 'The Problem Child' not to presume to take on true martial artists who have dedicated their entire lives to combat sports.

Over time, their annoyance with him magnified as Paul began earning more than most top-ranked UFC fighters. The hatred aimed at Jake Paul only worsened once he outboxed former world champions Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, both of whom were aging wrestlers. Strangely, there exists a camp of UFC fighters who support Jake Paul.

His decision to constantly lambaste Dana White over fighter pay led some to regard Paul as an ally of fair and clean MMA. As his upcoming boxing match with MMA legend Anderson Silva looms ever closer, this list looks at 5 UFC fighters who broke away from the Jake Paul hate bandwagon.

#5. Randy Couture

Former two-division champion Randy Couture has had a well-documented feud with UFC President Dana White. Couture has always been a proponent of an improved pay structure for UFC fighters. His relationship with 'Uncle Dana' worsened when 'The Natural' left the UFC commentary booth to sign with the promotion's largest North American rival, aka Bellator MMA.

In retaliation, the UFC barred Couture from cornering his son in his UFC bouts.

MMACrossfireNation @NationCrossfire Randy Couture Hopes Jake Paul "Running His Mouth" Sparks Change in MMA Fighter Pay upflow.co/l/kOTm Randy Couture Hopes Jake Paul "Running His Mouth" Sparks Change in MMA Fighter Pay upflow.co/l/kOTm https://t.co/0IHPY4FdPG

Paul echoed the sentiments of many fighters by highlighting the unequal distribution of revenue in the UFC. He found a strange supporter in Couture. While genuinely supporting Paul, 'The Natural' characteristically deemed Paul's words as the YouTuber "running his mouth."

Couture himself has long called for improved fighter pay. He stated that if the change only comes as Paul attacks Dana White over the issue of fighter pay, then 'The Problem Child' has his blessing. He then proceeded to say how perplexing it is that MMA fighters seem incapable of coming together to do the deed themselves.

#4. Israel Adesanya

Reigning UFC middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya has no issues with Dana White or the UFC in general. The Nigerian has never hit out at the promotion or spoken negatively of White. In the eyes of upper management, he is a reliable PPV draw and a channel into the African market as the UFC works on its plans to one day host an event on the largest continent. However, 'The Last Stylebender' is also good friends with Jake Paul.

Adesanya was on commentary duty for Paul's boxing match with Nate Robinson. Afterwards, Adesanya took to his podcast to declare that 'The Problem Child' was no joke and that the two later spent time at an after-party in Paul's mansion. Furthermore, Adesanya credits the noise Paul has made about fighter pay as one of the reasons why Dana White upped the pay on his contract.

#3. Francis Ngannou

At first glance, Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou seem like an odd pair. While Paul engages in extensive online trolling, Ngannou is a more serious no-nonsense personality. However, both men align on their mutual desire to improve fighter pay. The Cameroonian great threw his support behind Paul after 'The Problem Child' attacked Dana White for his part in maintaining the financial structure that underpays UFC fighters.

UNINTERRUPTED @uninterrupted



Join New faces in the chair this week.Join @jakepaul , @romeosantospage, @ambermruffin , and @francis_ngannou for a new episode of #TheShop . Coming this Friday at 9 am PT on our YouTube! New faces in the chair this week. 👀💈Join @jakepaul, @romeosantospage, @ambermruffin, and @francis_ngannou for a new episode of #TheShop. Coming this Friday at 9 am PT on our YouTube! https://t.co/OMeYA7FYdq

Ngannou also highlighted the concerning lack of healthcare for fighters.

The pair further discussed the issue on an episode of THE SHOP. Additionally, the two have had lighthearted moments.

Lastly, 'The Predator' once claimed to be impressed by Paul's boxing skills, while most UFC fighters deride 'The Problem Child's' improvements as a fighter.

#2. Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal and Jake Paul are currently not on good terms. The two have openly expressed animosity towards each other. Members of Paul's entourage took aim at 'Gamebred' as well.

However, things were different in the past. Masvidal went above and beyond what one might expect by lending Jake Paul his aid during the leadup to 'The Problem Child's' bout with Ben Askren, an opponent who Masvidal knocked out cold with an iconic flying knee.

The pair trained together, with Masvidal helping Paul sharpen his lunging right hook. Beyond the training the two did, there were also photo-ops. The budding friendship grew to such an extent that during a pre-fight press conference for his matchup with Ben Askren, Jake Paul FaceTimed Jorge Masvidal before both men aimed their joint-trash talk at Askren. The call ended with Paul referring to Masvidal as "my guy" before resuming his trash talk.

#1. Anderson Silva

On 29 October, Anderson 'The Spider' Silva will face Jake Paul in a boxing match. Both men recently came face-to-face for a second time at a pre-fight press conference mediated by former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen.

While the likes of Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley were extremely dismissive of 'The Problem Child', Silva regarded him differently.

First, 'The Spider' defended both Jake Paul and Logan Paul by claiming that both men opened the door for people to consider something new. Furthermore, Silva praised both brothers for having the energy and courage to step into the boxing ring. The Brazilian urged people to take Jake Paul more seriously, even describing him as part of a new generation of fighters.

Interestingly, at the press-conference, the Paul brothers recreated a moment on camera from years ago when they first met the MMA GOAT.

Damon Martin @DamonMartin

#PaulSilva Jake Paul, Logan Paul and Anderson Silva recreated the photo they first took together here in Ohio more than 10 years ago. Fun moment at the presser today Jake Paul, Logan Paul and Anderson Silva recreated the photo they first took together here in Ohio more than 10 years ago. Fun moment at the presser today #PaulSilva https://t.co/BNmrO07txJ

