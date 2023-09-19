Find out about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss Tracy Cortez-Paulo Costa rumors, Dillon Danis' lawsuit, and more.

#3. Mike Bell turns down request to address Noche UFC scorecard

MMA judge Mike Bell recently received backlash for his controversial 10-8 score in the fifth round of the Alexa Grasso vs. Alexa Grasso UFC rematch.

The combat sports world has unanimously come together to criticize the score; some even pinned it as the deciding factor that cost Valentina Shevchenko the flyweight championship. The final scorecard was a draw between the two fighters, and by rule, the belt remained with Grasso.

MMA journalists have attempted to reach out to the Nevada Athletic Commission, the body that oversaw the card, and Mike Bell for an explanation. Unfortunately, there has only been silence.

ESPN's Marc Raimondi tweeted that he was told the Nevada Commission would not comment on the score. TSN's Aaron Bronsteter followed it up with a confirmation that a request to interview Mike Bell was turned down. He was also said no to a request to attend post-fight debriefs held by the commissions with the officials.

Expand Tweet

Bronsteter also shared the vantage point that the UFC judge had during the fight, where it is amply clear that he had visual access to nuances that weren't clear on the UFC broadcast.

Expand Tweet

#2. Tracy Cortez reveals the story behind the viral photo with Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa had shared a casual picture with Tracy Cortez back in July, which blew up tremendously and triggered rumors of the two UFC stars dating.

Expand Tweet

It happened six months after Cortez deleted pictures of Brian Ortega from her Instagram, hinting at a breakup and further fueling the rumors.

Even though Costa is with longtime girlfriend Tamara Alves, who also manages him, fans were quick to speculate about Cortez. After a successful return at Noche UFC, Cortez finally explained the story behind the photo and why she had not addressed it before.

Cortez explained how she met Costa at a gathering in Brazil during a UFC pay-per-view card.

"I was serving everybody the plate... and [Paulo] Costa goes, 'Hey, I didn't know you were managed by Tiki [Ghosn]... Let's send him a picture...' Two weeks later I came back to the States and Costa posted that photo. I woke up the next morning, flooded [with messages]."

Further explaining why she didn't speak up on the matter before, the UFC flyweight said:

"I kind of just stayed quiet... And then Costa and his wife [Tamara Alves], they called me, or fiancee I should say. They were like, 'Oh my god! It blew up!" And she knows what she's doing too, Tamara. They were like, 'We'll address it. I go, 'Alright, thank you'... and they let it run!"

Catch Cortez's comments below (15:00):

#1. "That's not me" - Dillon Danis walks away from process server in Nina Agdal lawsuit

After relentlessly posting explicit private pictures of Logan Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal, allegedly obtained via illegal means, Dillon Danis may have to finally face the consequences of his actions. However, he is trying his best to avoid them, although it may not work for too long.

On Monday morning, a process server associated with the lawsuit filed by Agdal approached Danis to hand him a brown envelope with documents pertaining to the case. In short, Danis was getting served, as goes the legal term. TMZ Sports contained the footage of the encounter that took place outside his residence in Jersey City, New Jersey.

In the video, Danis is seen nonchalantly walking away from the server, blatantly claiming, 'That's not me.' Eventually, the server was forced to place the documents on the ground in front of the building after Danis made his way inside.

Watch the video below:

He has reportedly been avoiding process servers for the entire week in an attempt to not get legally served.

Danis has allegedly broken both State and Federal laws in his attempt to troll Nina Agdal ahead of his fight with Logan Paul. He is accused of humiliation, online harassment, emotional distress, and harm to reputation, as well as hacking personal accounts to obtain private videos.