UFC light heavyweight shares hilarious meme about checking UFC Roster Watch

UFC light heavyweight Tanner Boser is anxiously awaiting his future after sharing a meme about checking the UFC Roster Watch account on Twitter.

The Canadian MMA fighter has suffered a torrid time in the octagon as of late, losing four of his last five fights. The 31-year-old was hoping to turn around his form by returning to the 205lb division at UFC Kansas City last week, but was finished by Ion Cutelaba in the first-round.

Following his loss to the talented European, Boser took to Twitter to plead with Dana White and Mick Maynard not to cut him from the roster. 'The Bulldozer' instead wanted to see out the last fight of his contract in his home country of Canada, where the the organization will be returning in June. He wrote:

"I’m very sorry to my coaches, training partners, fans, and country. I let everybody down and I know that. I have one fight left on my UFC contract. If @Mickmaynard2 @danawhite choose not to cut me, I would love for my last fight to be in Vancouver, Canada on June 10th."

Tanner Boser has now followed up his original plea by sharing a hilarious meme. The tweet features a GIF of a man sweating profusely, which Boser joked is himself checking to see if he's been cut.

As of now, the 31-year-old remains an active member of the roster, but it remains to be seen whether or not he'll be given the opportunity to bow out in front of his home crowd.

UFC president Dana White alludes to quick turnaround for middleweight champion Israel Adesanya

Dana White believes fans of Israel Adesanya could see him defend the middleweight title this summer, just a few months after reclaiming the belt.

Adesanya stunned the world when he earned his first win against rival Alex Pereira earlier this month. The Nigerian New Zealander not only conquered his 'Boogeyman', but did so in style with a vicious second-round knockout.

At UFC Kansas City's post-fight press conference, White was asked about what the future holds for the first ever two-time middleweight champion. According to the 53-year-old, 'The Last Stylebender' may be back sooner than fans think. He said:

"Israel Adesanya wants to fight non-stop, constantly, and he wants to fight everybody...We're working on that. He'll fight again soon. Maybe before the end of the summer."

