UFC News: Jon Jones responds to Dominick Reyes' challenge, teases a move to the heavyweight division

Jon Jones

'The Devastator' finally has the attention he was craving for. The reigning UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has responded to a call-out by undefeated light heavyweight Dominick Reyes. 'Bones' took to twitter to respond to Reyes a day after the latter's emphatic KO of Chris Weidman in the main event of UFC on ESPN 6.

Champ accepts the challenge

At the post fight interview, Reyes challenged Jones to a title fight, appearing to take a dig at the latter's recent strip club controversy.

Hey Jon [Jones], I don’t want any party favors. I want that belt, baby, let’s go.

Jones appeared to acknowledge the challenge put forth by Reyes but he promptly announced that the outcome will remain the same, as always.

Many have talk shit, all have fallen. You will do the same — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 19, 2019

Although Jon looks interested in the fight, his manager Ibraham Kawa is not willing to be enticed by the prospect of Jones stepping inside the Octagon against Reyes just yet. He took to Twitter to remind 'The Devastator' that his win against Volkan Oezdemir was not well deserved and that he needs to add at least another win in his resume in order to challenge the champ.

Reyes is 1-1 in his last 2 i believe. Reyes needs another win first. The W against volkan is ehhhhh most people thought he lost that one. — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) October 19, 2019

Jones has not fought since picking up a decision win against Thiago Santos at UFC 239. He and the current UFC middleweight title holder Israel Adesanya have been trading verbal jabs for a while now but Jones' reply to Reyes' call-out makes it clear that those two aren't getting inside the cage to face each other anytime soon.

Move to heavyweight on the cards?

Amid much fanfare, Jones also teased a possible move to the heavyweight division to fight the winner of the Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier trilogy fight. 'Bones' had previously shot down the idea of moving up a weight class to challenge Stipe for the title and the coveted 'champ-champ' status but it seems that the champ might have had a change of heart.

I should just wait for the winner of DC and Stipe? Let these light heavies figure out who’s going to present the best challenge https://t.co/PfTK5LxrJN — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 19, 2019

