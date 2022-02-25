"Nobody cares" - Khabib Nurmagomedov gives Islam Makhachev reality check when he complains about media obligations

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been encouraging Islam Makhachev to deal with the media in the most professional way.

Makhachev is set for a huge fight against Bobby Green at UFC Fight Night 202 on February 26. As the card's headliner, the media has been all over the Dagestani fighter, who seems to be getting a bit tired of all the attention.

Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov has been supportive of his friend leading up to the fight. The former UFC lightweight champion wants Makhachev to brush off the pressure and cope with the media as it is part of his job.

In a promo video ahead of UFC Vegas 49, Nurmagomedov can be seen talking about Makhachev's difficulties in dealing with the spotlight:

“I think this is like [a] big preparation before fight for the title. I think [Makhachev] he little bit complain about too much media. Like coach Javier [Mendez] said, ‘If you don’t want [interviews], just lose. Nobody gonna come.’ Everything [is] very simple."

After a photoshoot and interview, Makhachev is seen complaining about being too exhausted. Nurmagomedov quickly reminds him about the importance of media obligations once again:

"This is your job, brother... Who cares about you’re tired. Nobody cares. You have to do this.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov affirms Islam Makhachev is not sleeping on Bobby Green

Islam Makhachev was originally slated for a lightweight showdown against fellow top contender Beneil Dariush. However, an injury forced Dariush to pull out of the fight, and the unranked Bobby Green stepped up on short notice.

Khabib Nurmagomedov insists that Makhachev is not underestimating Green. In a recent conversation with Young 'n' Faded MMA Society, 'The Eagle' said:

“There will be no underestimating from our side. Islam and I have had long discussions about him, watched his fights. Bobby Green won't be underestimated, because he's a very interesting, psychologically strong, tough fighter."

Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier recently highlighted Green's deep background in wrestling. 'King' was a wrestling champion back in high school and has earned a reputation as a tough fighter.

However, Makhachev remains unfazed and still thinks Green is just a good boxer. In a recent interview on the DC & RC show, he told Cormier:

“He [Green] have good boxing and that's it."

