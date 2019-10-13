UFC On ESPN+19 Results: Veteran ends undefeated streak, Former headliner to get fired after devastating KO?

R. Nath FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 247 // 13 Oct 2019, 09:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The main and co-main event

UFC Fight Night 161 is officially in the books and what a main card it was! We're going to skim through the prelims and tell you what you missed. Here's what went down in a brillaint night of MMA.

Ryan Spann def. Devin Clark (Submission Rd 2)

Mike Davis def. Thomas Gifford (KO Rd 3)

Alex Morono def. Max Griffin (Unanimous Decision 29-28, 29-27, 29-28)

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Tim Elliot (Submission Rd 1)

Marlon Vera def.TY Andre Ewell (TKO Rd 3)

Miguel Baeza def Hector Aldana (TKO Rd 2)

Marvin Vettori def. Andrew Sanchez (Unanimous Decision 30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

JJ Aldrich def. Lauren Muelle (Unanimous Decision 30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Advertisement

#6 Eryk Anders vs Gerald Meerschaert

Eryk Anders

Eryk Anders managed to extend his win-streak to two in his third fight of the year. He faced the unranked Gerald Meerschaert and managed to defeat him narrowly via split decision.

Anders has been jumping in and out of the Light Heavyweight division and he moved back to Middleweight after nearly a year away. Oddly enough, it was a relatively slow-paced fight for Middleweight. It seemed as though the two men were fighting at 205, but then again, they're two traditional Southpaws who started striking late.

In the eyes of many, Meerschaert had won it narrowly, but ultimately, he has only himself to blame for not sealing the deal and going all out in Round 3. It was far from a robbery and it was 1-1 heading into the third round.

The "controversy" so to speak, came because Anders was rocked in round 3 and he should have ideally gotten the decision. The Judges seemed to think that Anders did just about enough and he may not be climbing back up the rankings or a win away from getting right back into the mix.

Result: Eryk Anders def. Gerald Meerschaert by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Hard fought, but Ya Boi pulls it out!@ErykAnders earns the split decision win at #UFCTampa pic.twitter.com/YtAuYB0VWI — UFC (@ufc) October 13, 2019

Also read: Eryk Anders pips Gerald Meerschaert via split decision

1 / 6 NEXT