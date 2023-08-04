UFC Predictions: 5 bantamweight fights on the horizon

Over the next few months, the UFC bantamweight division, arguably the most exciting weight class across combat sports, is set to undergo massive changes in the pecking order. Several high-profile 135-pound bouts will be contested in the coming weeks, including a highly anticipated title bout at UFC 292.

Reigning champion Aljamain Sterling and budding superstar Sean O'Malley will contest the UFC bantamweight crown at the upcoming pay-per-view, featuring other big 135-pound clashes as well. With so many mouthwatering matchups on the horizon, we thought we'd make a few predictions.

On that note, here are our predictions for five massive UFC bantamweight fights set to go down in the near future.

#5. Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font

Former interim title challenger Cory Sandhagen is set to return to action in a headlining role opposite perennial contender Rob Font at UFC Nashville. Sandhagen was initially slated to take on Umar Nurmagomedov, but an injury to the unbeaten Russian paved the way for Font to step in.

Cory Sandhagen would've had his work cut out for him against Umar Nurmagomedov, who was the betting favorite until an unfortunate injury ruled him out. Against a fellow striker like Rob Font, Sandhagen is rightfully favored by the masses to come out on top.

'The Sandman' continues to level up with every passing fight, and his improved wrestling has played a considerable role in wins over Song Yadong and Marlon Vera. Meanwhile, Rob Font returned to winning ways earlier this year when he scored a sensational first-round KO of surging contender Adrian Yanez.

The always-durable Font has impeccable boxing and fight-ending power in his fists, so Sandhagen can't afford to take his foot off the gas in this fight. If he can evade Font's jab and work around his counterpart's pressure, expect Sandhagen to pick up his third win on the bounce.

Our Prediction: Cory Sandhagen via fifth-round TKO

#4. Adrian Yanez vs. Jonathan Martinez

Adrian Yanez was touted as the next big thing at bantamweight after a scorching start to his UFC career. However, an overzealous performance against UFC veteran Rob Font saw his momentum take a hit. He will look to return to winning ways when he takes on fellow up-and-comer Jonathan Martinez in October.

After earning a contract on Dana White's Contender Series in 2020, Adrian Yanez racked up five straight wins, including four knockouts, to kick off his UFC career. The Houston native then came up short in a high-profile bout, but his future is still bright.

Yanez's next opponent, Jonathan Martinez, has already had 12 fights in the UFC and holds wins over higher caliber fighters like Said Nurmagomedov and Cub Swanson. Martinez occupies the No.13 spot in the rankings, one place ahead of Adrian Yanez.

This bout essentially comes down to the range, as Martinez is unforgiving with his kicks, while Yanez's boxing is absolutely sublime. If he can close the distance and force his counterpart to exchange in the pocket, expect the latter to find the finish.

Our Prediction: Adrian Yanez via second-round TKO

#3. Dominick Cruz vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

This next bout is an odd matchup, pitting former two-time bantamweight champion and future UFC Hall of Famer Dominick Cruz against former two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, who is looking to break into the 135-pound rankings.

Deiveson Figueiredo lost his flyweight title to Brandon Moreno in their quadrilogy bout earlier this year and hinted at a move up to bantamweight soon after. While he was booked for a flyweight return against Manel Kape, that bout was scrapped, and he's now set to commit to 135 pounds.

His first test in the new division will be tricky, with former bantamweight king Dominick Cruz standing in his way. While still in the twilight of his fighting career, Cruz boasts unorthodox movement and a style that is hard to gameplan for, so 'Deus da Guerra' has a tough assignment on his hands.

Outside his rivalry with Brandon Moreno, Figueiredo largely bullied fellow flyweights. He won't quite have the size advantage he usually does, and against a wily veteran like Cruz, his march-forward style isn't very effective. As such, we're riding with 'The Dominator' on this one.

Our Pick: Dominick Cruz via unanimous decision

#2. Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz

Marlon Vera was expected to take on Henry Cejudo at UFC 292, but a shoulder injury to the former two-division champion saw him withdraw from the pay-per-view. 'Chito' will now fight fellow UFC veteran Pedro Munhoz, and a win will put him right back into the title mix.

Pedro Munhoz has been in the bantamweight top 15 for a long time, but inconsistency has prevented him from breaking into the division's upper echelons. The Brazilian has won just two of his last seven fights, but all his defeats came against elite 135-pounders. Moreover, he has never been finished.

Meanwhile, Marlon Vera was thoroughly outclassed by Cory Sandhagen earlier this year and will be desperate to return to the win column. Considering his history with bantamweight title challenger Sean O'Malley, he could earn a title shot if he wins.

With both fighters eager to compile a win streak, this will be a fun matchup. If Vera can avoid his propensity to start slow, he has the tools to pick apart Munhoz en route to a decision win.

Our Prediction: Marlon Vera via unanimous decision

#1. Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley – UFC bantamweight title fight

Sean O'Malley, one of the biggest stars in the sport, will finally get his maiden shot at UFC gold when he takes on Aljamain Sterling, who holds one of the most outstanding bantamweight resumes ever. The duo will collide at UFC 292 in Boston on August 19th.

Aljamain Sterling is a massive betting favorite heading into his next title defense, and rightfully so, considering the stylistic matchup. 'Funk Master' is bigger and stronger than his challenger and possesses a distinct advantage on the mat. The grappling edge in Sterling's favor is undeniable.

However, if there's one criticism of Sterling's UFC career so far, he seems very uncomfortable when he gets hit clean. The champion has adapted his fighting style to receive minimum damage, utilizing his kicks to keep the distance and wrestling pressure to accrue control time, usually from the back-pack position.

Sean O'Malley is among the most potent strikers in UFC bantamweight history. 'Sugar' has numerous walk-off KOs on his highlight reel and can put anyone to sleep with any of his limbs. He also holds the speed advantage over Sterling, which will be crucial if he comes out on top.

Underdogs should never be counted out in a sport like MMA, especially when a dangerous knockout artist like O'Malley is in question. However, considering his biggest weakness is Sterling's biggest strength, we're tentatively going with the champion in this one.

Our Prediction: Aljamain Sterling via unanimous decision

