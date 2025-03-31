UFC schedule for April 2025: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes, Bryce Mitchell's grudge match, and more

The UFC capped off March 2025 with an entertaining card in Mexico City, Mexico, where, former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno outpointed Steve Erceg in a pivotal main event clash of 125-pound elites. Heading into April, the world's premier MMA organization seems to have many more exciting fights in store for mixed martial arts fans.

The UFC is set to organize three main roster events in the month of April 2025. It'll first head to Las Vegas for a UFC Fight Night card. The promotion would then put forth a pay-per-view event in Miami. Following that, it'll hold another UFC Fight Night card, this time around in Kansas City.

UFC schedule for April 2025

We'll now look at the fights confirmed by the UFC for April 2025. The following fight cards have been displayed based on the latest listings on the UFC's official website. As it tends to be, the fight cards are subject to change.

#1. UFC Vegas 105 - Emmett vs. Murphy

The UFC Vegas 105 event is scheduled to transpire at the UFC's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A., on April 5, 2025. The event would be headlined by a highly-anticipated featherweight showdown between Josh Emmett and Lerone Murphy.

Emmett is a fearsome knockout artist who has time and again proven his mettle against the best in the division. On the other hand, Murphy has often been praised for his technical proficiency and has been on a quest to rise to the top of the food chain at 145 pounds.

Their clash is a pivotal one for both fighters, as a victory in it could prove to be a huge momentum booster en route to an eventual shot at UFC gold. As for the event's co-headlining match, it pits Pat Sabatini against Joanderson Brito. Additionally, the card also features the return of various other fighters like Kennedy Nzechukwu, Brad Tavares, Gerald Meerschaert, Davey Grant, and more.

The UFC Vegas 105 card is as follows:

Main card

Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy (featherweight)

Pat Sabatini vs. Joanderson Brito (featherweight)

Cortavious Romious vs. Changho Lee (bantamweight)

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Martin Buday (heavyweight)

Brad Tavares vs. Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight)

Torrez Finney vs. Robert Valentin (middleweight)

Preliminary card

Ode Osbourne vs. Luis Gurule (flyweight)

Davey Grant vs. Daniel Santos (bantamweight)

Diana Belbita vs. Dione Barbosa (women's flyweight)

Rhys McKee vs. Daniel Frunza (welterweight)

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Istela Nunes (women's strawweight)

Victor Henry vs. Pedro Falcao (bantamweight)

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Talita Alencar (women's strawweight)

#2. UFC 314 -- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes

The UFC 314 PPV event is booked to transpire at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, U.S.A., on April 12, 2025. The card would be headlined by a much-awaited showdown between former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and rising star Diego Lopes. It'll have the vacant UFC featherweight championship on the line, as Ilia Topuria announced his intentions to officially vacate the title.

Volkanovski has lately been through a tough phase in his UFC run, having suffered consecutive knockout defeats against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria. The Australian MMA legend has vowed to return to his winning ways and reclaim the featherweight throne, but he would have to get past the dangerous Lopes to do so.

Moreover, the UFC 314 co-headlining match has U.K. MMA star Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett compete in what many believe is his most high-profile fight yet. The Liverpudlian is set to clash against former Bellator lightweight champion and former UFC lightweight title challenger, 'Iron' Michael Chandler.

A victory over here could prove to be huge. For Chandler, it'd mean he's one step closer to another title shot. For Pimblett, it could prove to be a launching pad for him into the title picture.

The fight card features several other exciting fights too, including a much-discussed featherweight grudge match between Bryce Mitchell and Jean Silva. It'll also mark the UFC promotional debut of former two-weight Bellator champion Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire.

The UFC 314 card is as follows:

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes (vacant UFC featherweight title)

Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett (lightweight)

Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva (featherweight)

Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire (featherweight)

Preliminary card

Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes (light heavyweight)

Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson (featherweight)

Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba (women's strawweight)

Jim Miller vs. Chase Hooper (lightweight)

Early preliminary card

Sedriques Dumas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (middleweight)

Darren Elkins vs. Julian Erosa (featherweight)

Su Mudaerji vs. Mitch Raposo (flyweight)

Tresean Gore vs. Marco Tulio (middleweight)

Nora Cornolle vs. Hailey Cowan (women's bantamweight)

#3. UFC Kansas City -- Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

The UFC Kansas City event is booked to transpire at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, U.S.A., on April 26, 2025. The event is expected to be headlined by a long-awaited light heavyweight showdown between former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill and former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr.

They were scheduled to clash in 2024, but that booking fell apart. Also, a recent report indicated that Hill is currently dealing with a leg injury that would force him to withdraw from his UFC Kansas City fight against Rountree Jr. As of this time, the UFC hasn't put forth any official statement regarding it.

Furthermore, the UFC Kansas City card would be co-headlined by a light heavyweight bout between former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith and rising star Zhang Mingyang. Smith has lately signaled that he's set to hang up the gloves soon and would be aiming to do so on a winning note.

The card also features other crafty customers such as Giga Chikadze, Michel Pereira, Ikram Aliskerov, and more. It'll be the UFC's final main roster card of the month.

The UFC Kansas City fight card is as follows:

Main card

Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (light heavyweight)

Anthony Smith vs. Zhang Mingyang (light heavyweight)

Giga Chikadze vs. David Onama (featherweight)

Michel Pereira vs. Abus Magomedov (middleweight)

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Andre Muniz (middleweight)

Randy Brown vs. Nicolas Dalby (welterweight)

Preliminary card

Matt Schell vs. Jimmy Flick (flyweight)

Evan Elder vs. Ahmad Hassanzada (lightweight)

Jacqueline Amorim vs. Polyana Viana (women's strawweight)

Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Cameron Saaiman (bantamweight)

Chelsea Chandler vs. Joselyne Edwards (women's bantamweight)

