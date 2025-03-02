A top UFC star recently weighed in on FBI Director Kash Patel's wish of collaborating with the UFC. Elsewhere, Joe Rogan got a reality check from one of his childhood heroes.

Justin Gaethje reacts to the UFC potentially helping FBI agents train

Newly instated FBI Director Kash Patel recently said that he would like to take the UFC's help to better train the agents of the national law enforcement organization. One of the promotion's leading stars, Justin Gaethje, was asked to weigh in on the matter during an interview with TMZ.

'The Highlight' was doubtful how MMA-style combat sports would help the FBI officials on the field, but he volunteered his own service if needed:

''I think there are much more skilled people, but I have no kids or a wife. So if [Kash Patel] needs somebody to go out there and serve some justice, I would love to be part of that team."

Gaethje pointed out that the FBI agents are generally armed, which reduces the need for any hand-to-hand fighting:

"I think if they're in a hand-to-hand combat situation, sh*t has gone wrong. These guys have guns and they shoot pretty damn good. So, that's the first option, but obviously if you're clearing houses and sh*t, you're gonna run into some situations like that.''

Another UFC legend, Tito Ortiz, is of a different opinion. He believes it's a "brilliant idea" and could be useful in situations like making an arrest, where a federal agents needs to put handcuffs on the apprehended individual in a manner safe for both.

Joe Rogan's guest says he had never heard of the podcast before the invitation

Joe Rogan hosts one of the most successful podcasts of all time and regularly tops the charts of Spotify, with whom he currently has a $250 million multi-year deal. He is also a popular comedian, owns the Comedy Mothership in Austin, TX, and has been a UFC commentator for two-and-a-half decades.

However, one of his childhood heroes still hadn't heard his name up until he was invited to his show. On The Joe Rogan Experience (Episode #2282), veteran Hollywood actor Bill Murray, known for his roles in Groundhog Day and Ghostbusters fame, came on as the guest. As the UFC presenter introduced him to the audience with an enthusiastic glee, declaring how he had always been a fan of the actor, Murray responded:

"I have a very different experience. I only know about what I've heard; I've never heard your show. I had to ask you, 'Are you Joe?' because I somehow knew you were in the fitness and everyone out there seems to be a weightlifter... It's nice to meet you."

Fans found this a hilariously humbling experience for Rogan and sounded off in the comments.

Gervonta Davis takes a knee during the fight with no repercussions, fans demand justice

Gervonta Davis took an unexpected knee in the ninth round of his WBA lightweight title defense against Lamont Roach Jr. 'Tank' quickly stopped at his corner to get his face wiped with a towel and returned to the fight.

The moment confused fans worldwide as the gesture could've easily been understood as a knockdown, given it occurred after a strike by Roach Jr.

Davis was warned by the referee to not resort to such tactics. He received a similar lecture from his corner between the ninth and tenth rounds as well.

The commentators later revealed that something had gone into Davis' eyes and he needed to take care of it, which is why he took the knee. The action sparked a flurry of debate on social media. Some of the top names in boxing like Terence Crawford and Claressa Shields calling out the fact that the knee was not considered a knockdown.

