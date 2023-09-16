UFC strawweight clarifies her job status, Hall of Famer arrested, Alex Pereira purchases a new blue Lamborghini: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we will discuss UFC women's strawweight Tecia Torres clarifying her job status and Hall of Famer Pat Miletich's arrest. Also, MMA fans react to Alex Pereira's latest purchase.

#3. Tecia Torres clarifies her position after rumors of her UFC release

Women's strawweight contender Tecia Torres recently felt the need to clarify her position in the organization after rumors she had been cut from the promotion alongside three other fighters.

Torres, who is ranked No.10 in the division, took to social media to squash the rumors. She explained that she hadn't been cut but had in fact been away having a baby:

"For those who've been asking and saw today's post… I certainly haven't bid farewell to the UFC… I've just welcomed my bundle of joy and taken a break… hence the drop in my rankings due to inactivity… but rest assured, I'm still rocking that top 10 spot... and I'm gearing up for a comeback in 2024! 👊🏽 #fakenews"

Torres, who hasn't fought since a split-decision loss to Mackenzie Dern in April 2022, went on to add that she expects to be back competing next year.

#2. UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich arrested

UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich has once again found himself in trouble with the law.

In a report by KWQC, Miletich was arrested after driving under the influence. The MMA veteran had been caught driving erratically, which involved him swerving onto the wrong side of the road on several occasions before he eventually parked at a gas station.

The police report also noted that upon parking, Pat Miletich had caused damage to the gas station and was eventually found asleep in the front seat when the police arrived.

The Hall of Famer also reportedly refused to take a breathalyzer test, with this latest incident also adding to two previous DUI convictions in 2019 and 2021.

#1. Fans react to Alex Pereira's newest extravagant purchase

Alex Pereira recently gifted himself a brand-new Lamborghini sports car. The vehicle, colored in a striking blue, appears to be one of the Brazilian's biggest purchases since his rise to stardom in the UFC.

@MMAOrbit posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) of 'Poatan' at the dealership, which also includes Pereira showing a rare smile as he listened to the sound of the revving engine.

Watch the video here:

MMA fans flooded the comments section of the video, with many happy to see how far Pereira has come since his troubled childhood in Brazil. One fan wrote:

"Lambo got a half smile out of him."

Another fan noted that it shows the type of character Pereira is that he bought his friends gifts before himself:

"It says a lot about Alex that he got Glover a motorbike before he got himself a car."

