A couple of social media posts shed new light on UFC 303. Meanwhile, Deontay Wilder gets a restraining order pulled on him by his fiancee.

Brie Chandler says UFC 303 is on; Conor McGregor teases the same

The cancellation of the UFC 303 press conference, followed by the silence of the promotion and the headliners, sowed the seed of doubt in fans' minds. Between Conor McGregor seemingly visiting an orthopedic's office and Michael Chandler returning home to Tennessee, it seemed that the much-awaited UFC fight was off.

However, recent social media posts have brought the excitement back.

Chandler's wife Brie, who practices aesthetic medicine, posted a story on her business page on Instagram to let her clients know she would not be available from June 25 onwards. First, she would be supporting her husband till June 29th and then they would go on a family trip.

McGregor also posted a series of sparring footages which seem new. In the clips, the Irishman shows no sign of any severe injury that can derail the fight. It put UFC fans' minds at ease amid growing concern for the bout.

Dana White admits his mistake

Dana White recently claimed on the FLAGRANT podcast that Power Slap League had "more followers" than all other professional sports teams, including Real Madrid. The comment did not sit well with the fans, who fact-checked the UFC CEO on social media quite aggressively as the statement was not true in any shape or form.

Addressing his mistake on X on Thursday, White replied to sports entrepreneur and enthusiast Joe Pompliano. He said:

"Meant to say views. Yes I f*cked that one up."

He also acknowledged the call out by Pompliano (and several others on the internet):

Fiancee gets a restraining order on Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder's fiancee, Telli Swift, got a temporary restraining order against the boxer after accusing him of abuse and domestic violence. The two have been together since 2015. The TRO was granted in Los Angeles shortly after Wilder's KO defeat to Zhilei Zhang.

The news was first reported by TMZ.

In the application for the order, Swift accused Wilder of choking, spitting, and suffocating her with a pillow. She also alleged that in April, Wilder had broken into her laptop without consent and sent disturbing messages to her contacts.

There were several other allegations including the claim that he had thrown her out of their Atlanta residence right after she underwent invasive surgery.

This is not the first time Wilder has been accused of violence.

